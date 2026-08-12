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Houses for sale in France

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Cannes
19
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14
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6
Metropolitan France
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570 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Vexin normand, France
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Castle 7 bedrooms
Vexin normand, France
Bedrooms 7
The castle of the XIX century "Chateau Princess de Turienne" - Elegance of the era and moder…
$4,57M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in 130, France
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4 bedroom house
130, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully renovated traditional Quercy-style house dating from 1819. This large, charming hou…
$432,619
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Languages
Français
Villa 10 bedrooms in France
Villa 10 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 10
Area 952 m²
Sale of an estate consisting of two villas between Cannes and Nice, in the immediate vicinit…
$14,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level modern villa, with an area of 300 sq.m., is located on the hills of Villefranche…
$5,24M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in France
Villa 6 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sale of a villa in a quiet area in Biot, in a prestigious, indoor and secure village. Villa …
$3,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 257 m²
Rental and sale of the villa at the prestigious Cape Cap d’Antibes near Salis Beach. Modern,…
$5,65M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
Price on request
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Villa 9 bedrooms in France
Villa 9 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 625 m²
Two-storey villa in modern style, located in a quiet green area in Mougins, a 10-minute driv…
$7,58M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Sale of a villa in a modern style, with an area of 250 square meters.m. Located on the hills…
$14,56M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Provencal house of 260 m², with beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Alps, with …
$4,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
In the heart of Cannes, just a few minutes from the Croisette and the Palais des Festivals, …
$2,52M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
Price on request
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Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,08M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a fully restored villa located in a closed domain on the elevations of Theul-sur-Mer…
$1,27M
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Castle in Chatellerault, France
Castle
Chatellerault, France
Beautiful 19th century chateau, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, surrounded by a large park, guest …
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
$2,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
Luxury possession, conveniently located on the hills of Muzhen, with panoramic views of the …
$6,82M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Spacious villa in a closed domain on the hills of Trias, Teul-sur-Mer, with panoramic views …
$6,94M
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House in Metropolitan France, France
House
Metropolitan France, France
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in France
Villa 6 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale of luxury villas in the style of « Provencal » on Cap d’Antibes with a swimming pool wi…
$10,44M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Villas for sale in a new residential complex located in one of the most prestigious resident…
$2,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
This luxury villa with magnificent views of the sea and mountains is located on Cap d'Antibe…
$11,08M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in , France
Castle 10 bedrooms
, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
A rare offer on the market of prestigious real estate in France is a fully restored castle o…
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Deauville, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Deauville, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury castle of the XIX century with a horse domain ✨Just 2 hours from Paris and 20 minutes…
$6,56M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
$3,44M
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