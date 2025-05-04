Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. You can purchase a parking space for a price ranging from 60 to 100 thousan…
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Vo…
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking.
The penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace on the lower level, and upstairs there is a living room with a kitchen, a toilet and a huge terrace with a jacuzzi. The price includes a parki…
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …
Situated just a few minutes from the beaches and the marina, the complex offers apartments from 2 to 5 rooms finished with high-quality materials. The terraces of the residence are magical places that blur the boundaries between the inside and outside world. On the top floor there are presti…
After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces…
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control
Secure access control system controll…
The project aims to promote the well-being of residents and local biodiversity through the creation of quality green areas. The complex consists of 22 apartments, which are divided into two buildings. The best materials and advanced technologies are used during construction.
Facilities and …
Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a “patio alley” covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment faciliti…
Modern residential complex consists of 46 apartments with 2-5 rooms and 4 two-storey houses, a lush Mediterranean garden, underground parking, storage space for bicycles and prams.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Illuminated common areas, surveillance system with cameras, Vigik acces…
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstruct…
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby.
The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a g…
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions hav…
The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Lighting control and roller shutter…
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted …
Between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, this exceptional complex with swimming pool will be built. The landscaped garden with terraces follows the steep terrain. Underground parking and high-end services complete this beautiful residence.
The 22 apartments have from 2 to 5 ro…
Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the…
The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. Fro…
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the co…
The new house consists of 51 apartments from 2 to 4 rooms, a garden inside the yard and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Glazed tiles 45x45 cm
Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms
Tiles on all walls of bathrooms up to 2 m high
The bathroom is equipped with a c…
A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of …
The project is a beautiful corner complex whose facades have been designed to take full advantage of the excellent orientation to the south, east or west. Thus, the apartments can be flooded with abundant natural light and all have a balcony, loggia or terrace. On the upper floors, some apar…
The complex was built to the highest standards with attention to indoor air quality, functionality, safety and respect for the environment. An excellent option for long-term investment. The building has underground parking for 8 cars and 2 commercial premises.
Facilities and equipment in th…
The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats ha…
A new development of one-three bedroom apartments for sale a short walk to the beach and close to the Marina and old town of Antibes. Apartments on the top floor benefit from sea views and a roof top solarium and a landscaped garden in front of the residence ensures peace and tranquility in …
Situated in a popular area, close to the city centre and beaches, the complex offers a wide range of modern apartments. The complex will be surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, and you can relax on hot days by the common pool. There will be places for recreation and games on the territory…
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have d…
In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles.
Facilities and equipment…
The design of the residence is a response to modern bioclimatic requirements. The unique arrangement of the facades allows you to enjoy exceptional panoramas of the eco-valley of Nice, from the hills of the Riviera to the coastline. In the apartments, every detail has been thought through to…
The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standard…
Closed residence in the Fabron area with a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a large park and parking lots. There are many palm trees around, there are tennis courts nearby. The price includes a parking space.
Start of construction - October 2021. Completion of works - 4th quarter of 2023.
…
Living on the Mediterranean coast means being able to experience the delights of its climate, natural light and stunning scents at any time. Here, indoor and outdoor living are equally important. Every apartment has its own terrace, with an average area of around 40 m2. Picture windows creat…