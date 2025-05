Situated in a popular area, close to the city centre and beaches, the complex offers a wide range of modern apartments. The complex will be surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, and you can relax on hot days by the common pool. There will be places for recreation and games on the territory. Some apartments will have a sea view, apartments on the ground floor will have private gardens.

Videophones and Vigik badges

Decorated lobbies

Floors and basements served by lift

Secure private underground parking spaces and boxes

20 open parking spaces for visitors and bicycle storage

Reinforced A2P doors with 3-point locking

Tiles in all rooms

Individual heating

Bathrooms fully equipped

Electric roller shutters or sliding shutters and built-in wardrobes

Hot water production via heat pump

100 meters away — a hospital with 240 doctors and 1481 employees

240 meters away — mini market, pharmacy, bakery and restaurants

700 meters away — all local shops on the square and the market on Wednesday mornings

1 km from the beach

2.2 km away — golf club

2.6 km away — natural park

10 minutes by bike — Port Vauban, old Antibes and its Provencal market

10 minutes by car — technopolis Sophia-Antipolis

200 meters away — kindergartens

Less than 600 meters away — primary school

1 km away — college and 15 minutes by car — secondary school

Opposite the residence — stop ”Centre Hospitalier“, 180 meters — stop ”Hôpital“ and 240 meters — stop ”Hôpital de la Fontonne“

5 minutes by car, Antibes TGV train station

10 minutes drive, access to the A8 motorway in all directions

21 minutes drive from Nice Côte d'Azur airport

