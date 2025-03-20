  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex First class residential complex with swimming pools surrounded by greenery and with sea views, Eze, Cote d'Azur, France

Residential complex First class residential complex with swimming pools surrounded by greenery and with sea views, Eze, Cote d'Azur, France

Eze, France
$437,065
7
ID: 21635
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391365
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Village
    Eze

About the complex

Living on the Mediterranean coast means being able to experience the delights of its climate, natural light and stunning scents at any time. Here, indoor and outdoor living are equally important. Every apartment has its own terrace, with an average area of around 40 m2. Picture windows create a light, airy feel in every room of your home. The apartments boast sweeping and uninterrupted views, while pedestrian footpaths are an opportunity to stroll in lush green surroundings. Wherever you look, the colors of the Mediterranean are all here: the light shades of the facades and terraces, the green of the landscape and the residence’s gardens and the bright blue of the sea and sky. The complex has outdoor swimming pools, gardens, a gym and parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In the heart of the French Riviera, between Nice and Monaco, the village of Èze is a Provençal paradise, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea from an altitude of 700 meters. Its historic center is home to an ancient medieval fortress, testimony to a fascinating past. Perched on the top of the cliff, the village boasts cobbled streets with stone steps, pale stone facades, age-old fountains and flowers, all with breathtaking panoramic views. The beaches of the French Riviera lie below and the lush area around the village is filled with banana, date, carob, orange and lemon trees. The complex is just above the village, in the L’Aighetta neighborhood. The Tennis Club, a day care center and a primary school are right next to it, while shops and restaurants are just a few hundred meters away and Nice’s hinterland is nestled in the hills in the distance.

Beaches:

  • Eze Bords de Mer beach - 4.5 km
  • Cap Estel beach - 4.6 km
  • Saint Laurent beach - 6.6 km
  • Pissarelles du Cap d’Ail beach - 6.5 km

Distances:

  • Monaco - 9 km
  • Nice - 11 km
  • Menton - 21 km
  • Italy - 24 km
  • Access to the A8 - 6 km
  • Train station - 9 km
  • Airport - 18 km

Location on the map

Eze, France

You are viewing
Residential complex First class residential complex with swimming pools surrounded by greenery and with sea views, Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Eze, France
from
$437,065
