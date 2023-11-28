Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in France

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
€1,64M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sainte-Maxime, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
This magnificent penthouse with a roof terrace of 196 m² on the fourth floor of a residence …
€1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 272 m²
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
€1,94M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
€2,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
€2,99M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
€4,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
€950,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Now for sale, this charming apartment is located in Nice (Mont-Boron) in a high-end quiet r…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Nestled in the beautiful town of Nice (Mont-Boron / Col de Villefranche), this comfortable p…
€1,87M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
€3,62M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
€3,12M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
€3,47M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
€3,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
€2,99M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
€895,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Within the Blue Bird wing of the historic and majestic Palais Maeterlinck, this loft of 213 …
€4,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
€990,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…
€1,30M
Leave a request

Properties features in France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir