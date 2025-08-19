Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom

Closed and elite residence, 5 minutes walk to the beach, near the tennis club.
The residence is surrounded by a garden, on the territory - a swimming pool. Big terraces. Underground parking. High quality finishing materials.
It is possible to choose ceramic tiles.
Apartment options :
2-room from 48 m2 + 9 m2 terrace from 365,000 euros;
3-room from 65 m2 + 11 m2 terrace - from 460,000 euros;
4 rooms from 78 m2 +13 m2 of theoras from 568,000 euros;
4-room from 87 m2 +391 m2 garden and terrace from 680,000 euros.
Payment installments.
Reduced notary fees.