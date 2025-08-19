  1. Realting.com
  Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom

Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom

Cannes, France
from
$535,383
;
4
ID: 27475
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Cannes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Русский Русский

Closed and elite residence, 5 minutes walk to the beach, near the tennis club.

The residence is surrounded by a garden, on the territory - a swimming pool. Big terraces. Underground parking. High quality finishing materials.

It is possible to choose ceramic tiles.

Apartment options :

2-room from 48 m2 + 9 m2 terrace from 365,000 euros;

3-room from 65 m2 + 11 m2 terrace - from 460,000 euros;

4 rooms from 78 m2 +13 m2 of theoras from 568,000 euros;

4-room from 87 m2 +391 m2 garden and terrace from 680,000 euros.

Payment installments.

Reduced notary fees.

Location on the map

Cannes, France

