Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France

Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France

Villeneuve Loubet, France
from
$465,446
9
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Villeneuve Loubet

About the complex

Situated just a few minutes from the beaches and the marina, the complex offers apartments from 2 to 5 rooms finished with high-quality materials. The terraces of the residence are magical places that blur the boundaries between the inside and outside world. On the top floor there are prestigious apartments with private access to spacious rooftop solariums with breathtaking sea views. At the owners' request, a spa area can be placed on the terrace, which is ideal for exclusive moments of relaxation alone or with family.

The relief of the site on which the complex is located was used to build an underground parking, combining spaces for bicycles and motorcycles. Each of the two basement floors has independent access. There are also guest parking spaces between the public road and the garage door. After passing through a secure gate at sidewalk level, you enter along a path to two vestibules. The residence, like a secluded corner in the heart of a protected nature, is surrounded by a landscaped courtyard. Invisible from the street, it is decorated with Mediterranean plants such as olive trees, medlar, camphor trees, etc. On the roof of the residence there is a magnificent communal swimming pool, thanks to the glass railings, a breathtaking panoramic view of the coast and the surrounding landscape opens up.

Payment plan:

  • 5% - reservation
  • 25% - signing of contract
  • 65% - construction
  • 5% - project delivery
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Access control with digital code and videophone
  • Reinforced doors equipped with 3-point A2P lock, Swiss thresholds and soundproof seals
  • Parking with remote-controlled door
  • Tiles in all rooms 60x60 cm, choice of colors from the proposed range
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Full-height tiles in bathrooms and showers
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a vanity, mirror and wall light, as well as a heated towel rail and a suspended toilet
  • Wardrobes with sliding doors
  • Thermal insulation: double glazing, aluminum windows, electric roller shutters in all rooms with central control, insulated facade walls
  • Heating - cooling with reversible air conditioning system
  • Hot water for domestic needs through an individual thermodynamic water heater
  • Automatic lighting with presence sensor
Advantages

A parking space is already included in the price of the apartment.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Les Hauts de Vaugrenier stop is 270 metres away, bus 637 goes to TER Villeneuve-Loubet Plage.
  • TER Villeneuve-Loubet Plage train station is 1.8 km away, connecting Antibes in 6 minutes or Nice Ville in 21 minutes.
  • Antibes TER-TGV station is 7.2 km away. Trains reach Paris Gare de Lyon in approximately 5 hours 30 minutes.
  • Nice Ville TER-TGV train station is 16.4 km away. Trains reach Paris Gare de Lyon in approximately 5 hours 50 minutes.
  • The complex can be reached via the A8 motorway, exit 46 "Villeneuve-Loubet Plage".
  • 15.6 km from Nice city centre
  • 18.5 km from Cannes city centre
  • Nice Côte d'Azur Airport 9 km via A8

Location on the map

Villeneuve Loubet, France

