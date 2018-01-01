New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France

  1. Realting.com
Creteil, France
from
€228,000
;
5
About the complex

The modern residential complex consists of 4 buildings, 2 of which are fully residential, surrounded by a lush garden. Apartments of various types are available - from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The municipality is actively renovating a large number of its districts, providing its residents with a good quality of life. Créteil is currently connected to Paris by 4 metro stations (line 8), line 15 of the Grand Paris Express train, as well as 2 RER stations (Créteil-Pompadour station and Saint-Maur — Creteil station). The city is also connected by the A86, RD1, RN6 and RN 186 motorways, allowing for unlimited access to the capital or neighboring cities. About 18% of the city's area is occupied by green areas. There are 108 playgrounds for children. The city has a large number of educational institutions — 24 kindergartens, 24 elementary schools, 9 nurseries, 11 colleges and 11 high schools. Sports facilities have been created for adults and teenagers — 12 sports halls, 5 multifunctional halls and 3 swimming pools. Créteil has a vibrant city center with plenty of cultural recreational facilities, from the Arts House to the National Choreographic Center, as well as an art gallery, a conservatory and a media library.

New building location
Creteil, France

