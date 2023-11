A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024.

Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control

Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge

Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors

Bike room with electrical outlets

Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm

Electric blinds in all rooms

Windows with double insulated glazing

Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting

Cabinets with sliding doors

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.