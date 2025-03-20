  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

Beausoleil, France
$1,45M
ID: 19864
In CRM: 2364372
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Town
    Beausoleil

About the complex

Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the broad terraces or private gardens of up to 355 m2, become a place of daily contemplation as an extension to the apartments.

In the heart of a garden, preserved and embellished, the architecture of the residence, sensitive to its environment, follows the curves of the hill. With its volume and its light and uncluttered facades, highlighted by a stone foundation, the project calls for understatement. It gives pride of place to the many large glass openings, promising light and open views to the sea. The glazed balustrades invite you to the ubiquitous spectacle of nature in the garden where the plants display the harmony of their colours and scents. Terraces and tiered gardens are adorned with olive trees, holm oaks, orange trees, bougainvillea and jasmine, in the pure tradition of Mediterranean gardens.

To perfect its uncompromising comfort, the residence has a wellness area with services worthy of a resort. Reserved for all residents, it includes a spa, sauna, steam room and fitness equipment. Entirely glazed, it opens onto a small adjoining garden with trees and flowers, to prolong your exercise or relaxing time.

Features of the flats

The residence combines excellence and exclusivity by offering apartments from studios to fi ve rooms. Their composition, for the most part, deploys a multitude of storage spaces, laundry room, dressing room or pantry, as well as well-demarcated living spaces. On the day side, spacious living rooms and open or closed kitchens, depending to the plans. On the night side, from the 3-room apartments, the master bedroom benefi ts from a shower room or an en-suite bathroom and for some, a real dressing area to fi t out. Some rooms open onto an outdoor area, balcony or garden and enjoy a sea view.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Landing doors with A2P lock
  • Videophone and access control by Vigik
  • Lobby and landings decorated by an interior designer
  • Secure rooftop car parks
  • Bicycle storage
  • Possibility of cellar at garden level
  • Isophonic screed
  • Laminated parquet fl ooring in living rooms and bedrooms
  • Reversible ducted air conditioning
  • Floor-to-ceiling tiles and full-height tiles around baths and showers
  • Vanity unit topped with an illuminated mirror in bathrooms and shower rooms
  • Heated towel rail and shower screen
  • Fitted cupboards
  • Lacquered aluminium exterior joinery
  • Motorised roller shutters
  • Home automation pre-equipment
Location and nearby infrastructure

Synonymous with luxury, beauty and exclusive living, Monte Carlo is popular both for living and holidaying in a sparkling, secure and timeless setting. Only a 500 m walk from the Monegasque border, the residence is almost part of the Principality and benefi ts from all its riches on a daily basis. In a hillside residential setting, this address, easy to access, offers many amenities on foot: elegant shops, a mini-market, school and college. The neighbouring Parc de Grima has a forest designed as an ecological park with a botanical trail, picnic areas and an exercise trail. Nearby, the «Little Montmartre of the Côte d’Azur,» the charming streets of the town centre unfurl with Belle Epoque and Art Deco facades, keeping alive the authentic and refi ned atmosphere of the place.

  • 100 m from the «Grima» stop, line 12 to Monaco train station, Place du Casino de Monaco, Beausoleil centre
  • 900 m from Monaco train station, national and international TER lines
  • 7 mins from the A8 motorway, exit N°57 «Roquebrune-CapMartin, La Turbie»
  • 8 mins from exit N°56 «Monaco, Cap d’Ail, Beausoleil»
  • 13 mins drive from Monaco’s heliport
  • 20 mins drive from the Italian
  • 27 mins drive from Nice-Côte d’Azur International Airport

Location on the map

Beausoleil, France

Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,45M
