Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the broad terraces or private gardens of up to 355 m2, become a place of daily contemplation as an extension to the apartments.

In the heart of a garden, preserved and embellished, the architecture of the residence, sensitive to its environment, follows the curves of the hill. With its volume and its light and uncluttered facades, highlighted by a stone foundation, the project calls for understatement. It gives pride of place to the many large glass openings, promising light and open views to the sea. The glazed balustrades invite you to the ubiquitous spectacle of nature in the garden where the plants display the harmony of their colours and scents. Terraces and tiered gardens are adorned with olive trees, holm oaks, orange trees, bougainvillea and jasmine, in the pure tradition of Mediterranean gardens.

To perfect its uncompromising comfort, the residence has a wellness area with services worthy of a resort. Reserved for all residents, it includes a spa, sauna, steam room and fitness equipment. Entirely glazed, it opens onto a small adjoining garden with trees and flowers, to prolong your exercise or relaxing time.

Features of the flats

The residence combines excellence and exclusivity by offering apartments from studios to fi ve rooms. Their composition, for the most part, deploys a multitude of storage spaces, laundry room, dressing room or pantry, as well as well-demarcated living spaces. On the day side, spacious living rooms and open or closed kitchens, depending to the plans. On the night side, from the 3-room apartments, the master bedroom benefi ts from a shower room or an en-suite bathroom and for some, a real dressing area to fi t out. Some rooms open onto an outdoor area, balcony or garden and enjoy a sea view.

Landing doors with A2P lock

Videophone and access control by Vigik

Lobby and landings decorated by an interior designer

Secure rooftop car parks

Bicycle storage

Possibility of cellar at garden level

Isophonic screed

Laminated parquet fl ooring in living rooms and bedrooms

Reversible ducted air conditioning

Floor-to-ceiling tiles and full-height tiles around baths and showers

Vanity unit topped with an illuminated mirror in bathrooms and shower rooms

Heated towel rail and shower screen

Fitted cupboards

Lacquered aluminium exterior joinery

Motorised roller shutters

Home automation pre-equipment

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Synonymous with luxury, beauty and exclusive living, Monte Carlo is popular both for living and holidaying in a sparkling, secure and timeless setting. Only a 500 m walk from the Monegasque border, the residence is almost part of the Principality and benefi ts from all its riches on a daily basis. In a hillside residential setting, this address, easy to access, offers many amenities on foot: elegant shops, a mini-market, school and college. The neighbouring Parc de Grima has a forest designed as an ecological park with a botanical trail, picnic areas and an exercise trail. Nearby, the «Little Montmartre of the Côte d’Azur,» the charming streets of the town centre unfurl with Belle Epoque and Art Deco facades, keeping alive the authentic and refi ned atmosphere of the place.