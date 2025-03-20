Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom

Discover a beautiful and comfortable residence surrounded by a Mediterranean park. There will also be a swimming pool and sports grounds.

The residence is conveniently located to the sea and the beach 10 minutes walk, to the center of Antibes - 20 minutes walk.

The residence is represented by a variety of types of apartments: a family duplex with a private garden, 3 and 4-room apartments with large terraces, 2-room apartments with a view of the garden.

Types of apartments:

studio 26 m2 - 210,000 euros

3 rooms from 60 m2 from 390,000 euros

3 rooms from 66 m2 from 490,000 euros

4 rooms from 82 m2 from 495,000 euros

4 rooms from 119.72 m2 from 830,000 euros.

Reduced notary fees. Payment installments.