  2. France
  3. Grasse
  4. Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom

Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom

Antibes, France
from
$440,534
;
8
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26099
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0622052025
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Antibes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский

Discover a beautiful and comfortable residence surrounded by a Mediterranean park. There will also be a swimming pool and sports grounds.

The residence is conveniently located to the sea and the beach 10 minutes walk, to the center of Antibes - 20 minutes walk.

The residence is represented by a variety of types of apartments: a family duplex with a private garden, 3 and 4-room apartments with large terraces, 2-room apartments with a view of the garden.

Types of apartments:

studio 26 m2 - 210,000 euros

3 rooms from 60 m2 from 390,000 euros

3 rooms from 66 m2 from 490,000 euros

4 rooms from 82 m2 from 495,000 euros

4 rooms from 119.72 m2 from 830,000 euros.

Reduced notary fees. Payment installments.

Location on the map

Antibes, France

