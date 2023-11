The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire.

Secure access via videophone and digital code

Reversible climate control

Wooden windows

High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms

Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes

Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles

Towel dryer and hanging toilet

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice.