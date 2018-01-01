  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Antibes, France
from
€270,000
;
9
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standards and have a harmonious layout. Privacy is maintained thanks to the independence of "day and night" parts, the open kitchen emphasizes the volume of the living spaces. On the upper level there are 4 exceptional apartments, they have a large balcony and an outdoor rooftop solarium terrace of up to 60 m2. A unique place where you can enjoy a private pool/jacuzzi. The landscaped area combines a wonderful variety of young local trees such as olive trees, oaks, bitter oranges and centuries-old pines of the protected forest.

Features of the flats
  • Producing domestic hot water using a collective heat pump
  • Windows with insulating double glazing
  • Floor tiles made of glazed porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Electric roller shutters with central control
  • The walls of the bathrooms and showers are tiled up to 2 m high on all 4 walls
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, a vanity table (single or double depending on the plan) and a mirror
  • Closet
  • High quality entrance doors
  • Basements for all apartments
  • Lighting with presence sensors in hallways and staircases
  • Gated residential complex with pedestrian access control using a digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
  • Secure underground parking
  • 2 rooms for bicycles
Location and nearby infrastructure

The new building is located in Antibes on the top of the hills, in the heart of a residential area. The complex captivates with its green surroundings with pine groves, creating an atmosphere of comfort. Just a few minutes walk from this secluded place you will discover the central part of the city, the delights of the sea coast, the convenience of shopping centers and proximity to fast highways. Enjoy the charm of the hills without losing the dynamics of a big city. For lovers of greenery, next to the complex is the La Valmasque Natural Park, which has 428 hectares of wooded hills and offers excellent places for walks, jogging and picnics. The proximity to Sofia Antipoli makes the Terje quarter a very attractive place with high rental potential.

  • 15.9 km from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
  • 3.8 km from Antibes train station
  • 5 minutes from the A8 motorway exit in all directions
  • 600 m from the future tram and bus stop to Sophia Antipolis and the center of Antibes
  • 160 m from the Altana bus stop, line 6 to shopping centers, the center of Antibes, the train station, the port and Juan-les-Pins
New building location
Antibes, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€276,000
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
€314,000
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
You are viewing
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
€270,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city. Features of the flats Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters Electric shutters Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors Built-in wardrobes Smooth wall and ceiling paint Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1* Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot Location and nearby infrastructure With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed. From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV Large format floor tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint Double glazed windows Electric roller shutters Individual electric heating Thermodynamic hot water tank Bathroom with wall tiles, washbasin and heated towel rail Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the heart of the lively Carnoles area, close to restaurants, shops, city services and entertainment, all the benefits of city life in a peaceful environment.
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
Agency: TRANIO
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spacious and bright interiors are designed with attention to detail. The apartments on the ground floor are hidden from view by private gardens with hedges. The apartments on the upper floors have spacious terraces. The price includes a place in the underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Oak laminated parquet glued to acoustic screed with 7 cm high skirting boards Enamelled porcelain stoneware tiles 45x45 cm for kitchens and wet rooms, matched skirting boards Wooden stair doors with massive internal protection Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. The complex is a 4-minute walk from the city center and its amenities. Around the residence there are many places to relax. A sports park, a rugby club training centre, a swimming pool, a tennis club and a multifunctional sports ground are nearby. Mediatheque, cinema and arts center are within a 10-minute walk. The city has kindergartens, an elementary school, and a college. T6 tram stop is 500 m away. Bus stop of lines 290 and 395 at 220 m.
Realting.com
Go