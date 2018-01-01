  1. Realting.com
  Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France

Cannes, France
€276,000
About the complex

Modern residential complex consists of 46 apartments with 2-5 rooms and 4 two-storey houses, a lush Mediterranean garden, underground parking, storage space for bicycles and prams.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Illuminated common areas, surveillance system with cameras, Vigik access, videophone
  • Smart home system controlled by smartphone or tablet
  • 3-month support for getting started and setting up all pre-installed hardware
  • 2-year warranty on equipment already installed at home
  • Landing door equipped with A2P 5-point lock
  • Double glazing for good heat and sound insulation
  • Electric shutters in living rooms
  • Bathroom with vanity, illuminated mirror, heated towel rail, bathtub or flat shower tray
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 2 km to Cannes train station
  • 3 km to the beaches of Cannes
  • 25 km to Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
New building location
Cannes, France

