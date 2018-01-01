Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France

The complex has apartments of various types - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. The complex offers residents common areas: co-working, guest room, gym, DIY workshop.
Facilities and equipment in the house
digicode
intercom
wireless home automation system for managing electric shutters, controlling lights, programming heating and checking consumption
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located near a park and a pond. There is a T1 tram stop nearby. Very close to the house there are famous schools, shops, as well as golf courses, an equestrian center, tennis courts.
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France.
Facilities and equipment in the house
large format tiles 60 x 60 cm
the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray
electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control
storage space for bicycles and prams
advanced equipment for electric vehicle
double glazing for good heat and sound insulation
color videophone
high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms
mailboxes and digital concierge service
smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional)
3-month support in setting up all equipment
2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home
Infrastructure
It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival.
Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby.
The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops.
A parking space is already included in the price.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint
The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles
Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting
Double glazing on all windows
Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms
Hot water is produced by a heat pump
Individual heating with convectors
Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks
Location and nearby infrastructure
30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools
1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026
1 km from the railway station of national and international lines
500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area
3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco
8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport