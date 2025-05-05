Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-roo…
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with t…
The building, built in 1995 under the influence of major changes in the 12th arrondissement, reveals all the creativity and tranquility of this new architectural style: refined forms, discreet colors, long balconies and a combination of good materials (glass, wood, metal). The facades have b…
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure undergroun…
Situated in the heart of the Marais, this complex offers elegant apartments, from studios to two-bedroom flats. These are elegant living spaces to suit all needs. This historic building, dating back to the 18th century, is made up of three interconnected houses that have retained their charm…
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spa…
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock
Access control with d…