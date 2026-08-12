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Apartments for sale in France

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Cannes
39
Bordeaux
775
Antibes
96
Metropolitan France
11692
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19 869 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$470,574
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3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
There are two exceptional achievements combining aesthetics and architectural performance. A…
$382,269
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3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$377,621
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3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 3
Sale of apartments - a penthouse in Muzhen in one of the most prestigious places of the Cote…
$2,66M
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2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
New apartment with direct sea views in a new building on the first line in Antibes Juan le P…
$2,17M
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3 bedroom apartment in Impasse des Colombes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Impasse des Colombes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$462,561
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$109,151
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2 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$241,947
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$312,322
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2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$250,159
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
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3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
📍 Nice – Avenue des Arènes de CimiezCost:265,000 €Light for sale.3-room apartment located in…
$314,608
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3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/5
Four-room apartment located in a new luxury residential complex Parc du Cap, within walking …
$2,66M
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3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with an area of 140 square meters.m., in excellent condition after major repairs, …
$992,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$436,181
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5 bedroom apartment in France
5 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Floor 6
Discover a new living space in Argenteuil with shops and services on the ground floor (child…
$445,012
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3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
Sale of new apartments in a new building in Saint Laurent-du-Var. - This new residence is lo…
$566,318
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3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$409,864
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2 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$333,004
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3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$448,846
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$232,382
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$214,373
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5 bedroom apartment in France
5 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 123 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$1,19M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 16
| Apartments
$353,221
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 6
| Apartments
$181,723
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3 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located in the Maleper district in Toulouse. The living area overlooking th…
$311,392
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2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$197,525
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
NICE – CARRé D’;OR | NEW MODERN RESIDENCE | EXCLUSIVE OFFERFrench Riviera. Prestige. Modern …
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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Property types in France

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studios
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4 BHK

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