Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France

Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a “patio alley” covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment facilities (supermarket, cafe, restaurant, ice cream parlor, etc.).

The complex offers 55 apartments from 2 to 5 rooms. To ensure very good lighting, the vast majority of apartments face south and west. The interior layout has been carefully designed to ensure optimal comfort and privacy. Spacious terraces, decorated with flower pots, are up to 3 m deep. They are covered with sunshades that create an additional filter between the house and the street and protect people from prying eyes. For your convenience, there are private parking spaces located in the underground car park. The price for a parking space varies from 25,000 to 50,000 euros.

Armored staircase door

Security access via videophone and digital code

Electric roller shutters in all rooms with central locking

Reversible heating system

45x45 and 60x60 cm tiles

Bathroom/shower with full height tiles, vanity unit and heated towel rail

Hanging toilet

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

The residence, located in the city center, overlooks the Place Bénes, a huge green pedestrian area of ​​almost 5,000 m2. By car: