Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France

Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$544,193
06/02/2025
$544,193
21/10/2024
$441,177
;
6
ID: 22376
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397693
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Saint Laurent du Var

About the complex

Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a “patio alley” covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment facilities (supermarket, cafe, restaurant, ice cream parlor, etc.).

The complex offers 55 apartments from 2 to 5 rooms. To ensure very good lighting, the vast majority of apartments face south and west. The interior layout has been carefully designed to ensure optimal comfort and privacy. Spacious terraces, decorated with flower pots, are up to 3 m deep. They are covered with sunshades that create an additional filter between the house and the street and protect people from prying eyes. For your convenience, there are private parking spaces located in the underground car park. The price for a parking space varies from 25,000 to 50,000 euros.

Features of the flats
  • Armored staircase door
  • Security access via videophone and digital code
  • Electric roller shutters in all rooms with central locking
  • Reversible heating system
  • 45x45 and 60x60 cm tiles
  • Bathroom/shower with full height tiles, vanity unit and heated towel rail
  • Hanging toilet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The residence, located in the city center, overlooks the Place Bénes, a huge green pedestrian area of ​​almost 5,000 m2. By car:

  • Railway station - 4 minutes
  • Exit to the A8 motorway - 5 minutes
  • Cap 3000 shopping center - 6 minutes
  • Beach - 7 minutes
  • Nice Côte d'Azur Airport - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Saint Laurent du Var, France

