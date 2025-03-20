Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France

The project is a beautiful corner complex whose facades have been designed to take full advantage of the excellent orientation to the south, east or west. Thus, the apartments can be flooded with abundant natural light and all have a balcony, loggia or terrace. On the upper floors, some apartments offer unobstructed mountain and city views. The complex is completely surrounded by a low wall topped with an iron gate. The green areas create a pleasant natural environment - lemon trees are combined with magnolias, there are also palms and olive trees. A red laurel hedge runs along the building's gate, maintaining the privacy of the ground floor apartments. The entrance hall of the house is decorated with porcelain tiles, a mirror and wall lamps. The areas are lined with sandstone tiles and decorative painting. Automatic lighting of staircase landings with a presence sensor. Otis elevator with a cabin decorated with a mirror serves each floor, including underground parking.

Saloni porcelain tiles in all rooms

Smooth paint on walls and ceiling

Lacquered interior doors with handles

Double glazed windows

Saloni wall tiles 2.10 m high in the bathroom

The bathroom is equipped with a vanity, Culina built-in sinks, Grohe faucets, large mirror, wall light, bathtub and wall-mounted shower holder, heated towel rail

Cabinets with opening or sliding doors

Electric roller shutters in all rooms with centralization

Hot water from an individual gas boiler

Reversible air conditioner allowing heating and cooling of main rooms

The entrance is protected by a door with a digital code and a videophone connected to each apartment

Video surveillance at the entrance and at the parking lot

Smoke detectors

The landing doors are equipped with an A2P lock and anti-tampering hinges

Location and nearby infrastructure

Menton is one of those towns that gives an unrivaled charm to the Côte d'Azur. The mild climate, the beauty of the beaches, monuments and narrow streets have made it one of the most famous seaside resorts in the Mediterranean. Menton is also a vibrant city where you can live all year round.

The complex is located close to all shops and everyday amenities. Bakery, supermarket, pharmacy, hairdresser, etc. are less than 4 minutes' walk away. Kindergarten and primary school are 2 minutes away, secondary school is 2 minutes away by car, another 3 minutes is enough to get to the college. The center of Menton is very easy to reach, with Borrigo beach a 15-minute walk and the old town 20 minutes away. There are three bus lines right next to the house leading to the train station, bus station and Menton market. Finally, the A8 motorway is just 6 minutes away by car.