  4. Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France

Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France

Menton, France
from
$385,980
;
7
ID: 13280
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2343616
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Town
    Menton

About the complex

The project is a beautiful corner complex whose facades have been designed to take full advantage of the excellent orientation to the south, east or west. Thus, the apartments can be flooded with abundant natural light and all have a balcony, loggia or terrace. On the upper floors, some apartments offer unobstructed mountain and city views. The complex is completely surrounded by a low wall topped with an iron gate. The green areas create a pleasant natural environment - lemon trees are combined with magnolias, there are also palms and olive trees. A red laurel hedge runs along the building's gate, maintaining the privacy of the ground floor apartments. The entrance hall of the house is decorated with porcelain tiles, a mirror and wall lamps. The areas are lined with sandstone tiles and decorative painting. Automatic lighting of staircase landings with a presence sensor. Otis elevator with a cabin decorated with a mirror serves each floor, including underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Saloni porcelain tiles in all rooms
  • Smooth paint on walls and ceiling
  • Lacquered interior doors with handles
  • Double glazed windows
  • Saloni wall tiles 2.10 m high in the bathroom
  • The bathroom is equipped with a vanity, Culina built-in sinks, Grohe faucets, large mirror, wall light, bathtub and wall-mounted shower holder, heated towel rail
  • Cabinets with opening or sliding doors
  • Electric roller shutters in all rooms with centralization
  • Hot water from an individual gas boiler
  • Reversible air conditioner allowing heating and cooling of main rooms
  • The entrance is protected by a door with a digital code and a videophone connected to each apartment
  • Video surveillance at the entrance and at the parking lot
  • Smoke detectors
  • The landing doors are equipped with an A2P lock and anti-tampering hinges
Location and nearby infrastructure

Menton is one of those towns that gives an unrivaled charm to the Côte d'Azur. The mild climate, the beauty of the beaches, monuments and narrow streets have made it one of the most famous seaside resorts in the Mediterranean. Menton is also a vibrant city where you can live all year round.

The complex is located close to all shops and everyday amenities. Bakery, supermarket, pharmacy, hairdresser, etc. are less than 4 minutes' walk away. Kindergarten and primary school are 2 minutes away, secondary school is 2 minutes away by car, another 3 minutes is enough to get to the college. The center of Menton is very easy to reach, with Borrigo beach a 15-minute walk and the old town 20 minutes away. There are three bus lines right next to the house leading to the train station, bus station and Menton market. Finally, the A8 motorway is just 6 minutes away by car.

Location on the map

Menton, France

