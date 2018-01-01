  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France

Cannes, France

from €289,000

About the complex

The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Access to basement garages via individual remote control
  • Secure access control system with video intercom
  • Bike storage with electrical outlets
  • Heating and air cooling with a heat pump
  • In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Electric roller shutters in living rooms
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror
  • Wall hung toilets
  • Wardrobes with sliding doors
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands.

  • 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches
  • 6 minutes from the A8 motorway
  • 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco
  • 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
