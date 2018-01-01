New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France

The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day.

Access to basement garages via individual remote control

Secure access control system with video intercom

Bike storage with electrical outlets

Heating and air cooling with a heat pump

In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm

Smooth paint in all rooms

Electric roller shutters in living rooms

Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror

Wall hung toilets

Wardrobes with sliding doors

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands.