Residential complex Modern residential complex in a new eco-quarter, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

The design of the residence is a response to modern bioclimatic requirements. The unique arrangement of the facades allows you to enjoy exceptional panoramas of the eco-valley of Nice, from the hills of the Riviera to the coastline. In the apartments, every detail has been thought through to enhance the comfort of living: large balconies and terraces, removable shutters, large sliding windows, etc. give each apartment incomparable characteristics. There are different types of apartments to choose from - from studios to four-room apartments. The complex will have a bicycle parking area of 170 m2 with space for repairs, parking for cars with electric chargers, shops on the ground floor, and a green roof.Facilities and equipment in the house
The complex is located in the heart of the eco-neighborhood, between the Grand Arenas and the Allianz Riviera stadium, and just 300 m from the tram stop. Everything you need is nearby - transport, kindergartens, universities, offices, shops, restaurants, concert halls.