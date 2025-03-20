Residential complex Modern residential complex in a new eco-quarter, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

The design of the residence is a response to modern bioclimatic requirements. The unique arrangement of the facades allows you to enjoy exceptional panoramas of the eco-valley of Nice, from the hills of the Riviera to the coastline. In the apartments, every detail has been thought through to enhance the comfort of living: large balconies and terraces, removable shutters, large sliding windows, etc. give each apartment incomparable characteristics. There are different types of apartments to choose from - from studios to four-room apartments. The complex will have a bicycle parking area of 170 m2 with space for repairs, parking for cars with electric chargers, shops on the ground floor, and a green roof.

Secure access via videophone with color screen

Tile to choose from

The bathroom is equipped with a vanity, faucet, mirror, LED wall light and electric towel rail

Collective hot water supply and heating thanks to the city heating network

Sliding windows in the living room

Facilities and equipment in the house

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of the eco-neighborhood, between the Grand Arenas and the Allianz Riviera stadium, and just 300 m from the tram stop. Everything you need is nearby - transport, kindergartens, universities, offices, shops, restaurants, concert halls.