  4. Residential complex Modern residential complex in a new eco-quarter, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
$560,806
6
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice

About the complex

The design of the residence is a response to modern bioclimatic requirements. The unique arrangement of the facades allows you to enjoy exceptional panoramas of the eco-valley of Nice, from the hills of the Riviera to the coastline. In the apartments, every detail has been thought through to enhance the comfort of living: large balconies and terraces, removable shutters, large sliding windows, etc. give each apartment incomparable characteristics. There are different types of apartments to choose from - from studios to four-room apartments. The complex will have a bicycle parking area of 170 m2 with space for repairs, parking for cars with electric chargers, shops on the ground floor, and a green roof.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Secure access via videophone with color screen
  • Tile to choose from
  • The bathroom is equipped with a vanity, faucet, mirror, LED wall light and electric towel rail
  • Collective hot water supply and heating thanks to the city heating network
  • Sliding windows in the living room
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of the eco-neighborhood, between the Grand Arenas and the Allianz Riviera stadium, and just 300 m from the tram stop. Everything you need is nearby - transport, kindergartens, universities, offices, shops, restaurants, concert halls.

  • Nice International Airport - 5 minutes by car (2.8 km)
  • CAP 3000 Shopping Center - 8 minutes walk (4.4 km)
  • Promenade des Anglais - 16 minutes by car (6.7 km)

Location on the map

Nice, France

