  New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France

New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France

Alfortville, France
€575,000
About the complex

A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balconies and terraces. There are only 3 apartments left.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Alfortville town centre, 15 minutes walk away, with its regular cultural events and market. In the quarter there are large supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and schools. Outdoor concert venue for family picnics. There are several bus stops within two minutes walk (lines 125, 325 and 103) to reach the center of Paris and various business districts. Metro stop (line 8) is an 8-minute walk away. The center of Paris can be reached by metro in 20 minutes.

Alfortville, France

Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Agency: TRANIO
A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the city heating network powered by geothermal energy. Location and nearby infrastructure L'Haÿ-les-Roses is located just 5 km from Paris. In the immediate vicinity from the complex there is a new kindergarten and elementary school, square. There is access to metro line 7, and line 14 will open in the future. The road to the airport will take no more than 10 minutes.
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²) Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms LEDs in bathrooms and showers Electric towel warmer Wall hung toilets Built-in wardrobes Electric roller shutters with central control Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.
