New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France

A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balconies and terraces. There are only 3 apartments left.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Alfortville town centre, 15 minutes walk away, with its regular cultural events and market. In the quarter there are large supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and schools. Outdoor concert venue for family picnics. There are several bus stops within two minutes walk (lines 125, 325 and 103) to reach the center of Paris and various business districts. Metro stop (line 8) is an 8-minute walk away. The center of Paris can be reached by metro in 20 minutes.