  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
;
12
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock
  • Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone
  • Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m
  • Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²)
  • Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms
  • Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers
  • Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms
  • LEDs in bathrooms and showers
  • Electric towel warmer
  • Wall hung toilets
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Electric roller shutters with central control
Location and nearby infrastructure

Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.

New building location
Le Plessis-Robinson, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
You are viewing
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city. Features of the flats Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters Electric shutters Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors Built-in wardrobes Smooth wall and ceiling paint Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1* Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot Location and nearby infrastructure With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed. From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, France
from
€280,862
Developer: VIBES RESORT
Vibes Resort is deluxe tourist residence located within the naturist village of Cap d'Agde (France). It is a great opportunity to maximise the value of your assets, with projected returns ranging from 4 to 8% and the right to recover VAT*. This new luxury resort consists of private flats, a swimming pool and jacuzzis, a lounge bar and a restaurant situated on a roof-top terrace with spectacular sea views. A real incentive to letting go and indulging yourself against an azure screen. The residence's internal area is devoted to luxury and hedonism. Overlooking the naturist village, Port Ambonne and the Mediterranean, Vibes Resort's rooftop is a private island, a place where time passes in a refined way. Sip a cocktail in the pool, enjoy the Jacuzzi or the lounge bar, rest in the shade on the wide wooden beach surrounded by palm trees... and enjoy the mild southern atmosphere. Then, head to your private flats and indulge in the high level of comfort we like to share with you. Ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom suites, the Vibes Resort apartments offer that little touch of exclusivity that makes them so irresistible. Decoration and design furniture, a cosy interior, generous volumes, secure private parking; it' s all about your well-being.     *Profitability is for information purposes only and subject to specific conditions. Rental under the parahotel regime includes at least three of the following services: breakfast, regular cleaning of the premises, laundry service, guest reception service. It entitles the owner to full recovery of the 20% VAT incurred on the asset's acquisition, subject to a renting commitment. As every investment, real estate ventures are at risk.
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has a room for strollers and bicycles, as well as two-level underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house The bathroom is equipped with an electric towel rail, vanity, mirror and LED lamp Faience sanitary ware, hanging toilet Motorized roller shutters with switch control Individual electric heating with programmable thermostat Digital code and videophone with color screen Location and nearby infrastructure In the heart of the Riquier district, highly regarded for its elegant shops, shady squares and typical Nice architecture. Schools, shops, sports and cultural facilities within 500 meters. Port of Nice 2 km, motorway A8 4 km, international airport Nice-Côte d'Azur 9 km, French-Italian border 33 km. 4 minutes walk from the train station Nice Riquier 6 minutes walk from tram line L1 11 minute bike ride from the fish market in Place Saint-Francois
Realting.com
Go