Elegant and modern architecture, on the roof pool. Park. All apartments with large balconies and terraces are well lit. Underground parking.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to change the layout of apartments and choose the decoration of apartments.

Apartment options:

3-room : from 61m2 from 415,000 euros;

4-room : from 82 m2 euros from 870,000 euros

4 rooms : from 85 m2 +78 m2 terrace from 930,000 euros