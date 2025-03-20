  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Antibes, France
from
$966,488
;
3
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23244
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415810
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Antibes

About the complex

A new development of one-three bedroom apartments for sale a short walk to the beach and close to the Marina and old town of Antibes. Apartments on the top floor benefit from sea views and a roof top solarium and a landscaped garden in front of the residence ensures peace and tranquility in pleasant surroundings for all. There is underground parking, a lift and secure entry to the residence.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Security coded badge access
  • Video interphone
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex located a 15 minutes walk to the beach and a 25 minutes walk to the centre of Antibes with its great selection of shops, bars, cafes, restaurants etc. Within just a 5 minutes walk however you have a bakery while a supermarket is 20 minutes walk away.

Antibes is one of the most famous and sought after seaside towns on the Cote d’azur with its charming stone-built centre with Picasso & Peynet museums, a theatre, weekly markets and its four marinas which welcome some of the worlds most magnificent yachts. There are 5 golf clubs in Biot and Antibes and within 90 minutes you can be in on the ski slopes of the southern Alps in Isola 2000.

  • 10 minutes drive from the A8 motorway
  • 18 minutes walk to Antibes TGV station
  • 30 minutes drive to Nice International airport

Location on the map

Antibes, France

