Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

A new development of one-three bedroom apartments for sale a short walk to the beach and close to the Marina and old town of Antibes. Apartments on the top floor benefit from sea views and a roof top solarium and a landscaped garden in front of the residence ensures peace and tranquility in pleasant surroundings for all. There is underground parking, a lift and secure entry to the residence.

Air conditioning

Security coded badge access

Video interphone

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Complex located a 15 minutes walk to the beach and a 25 minutes walk to the centre of Antibes with its great selection of shops, bars, cafes, restaurants etc. Within just a 5 minutes walk however you have a bakery while a supermarket is 20 minutes walk away.

Antibes is one of the most famous and sought after seaside towns on the Cote d’azur with its charming stone-built centre with Picasso & Peynet museums, a theatre, weekly markets and its four marinas which welcome some of the worlds most magnificent yachts. There are 5 golf clubs in Biot and Antibes and within 90 minutes you can be in on the ski slopes of the southern Alps in Isola 2000.