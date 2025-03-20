Residence Pervaa linia plaz v 2 h minutah hodby

Residence with swimming pool and garden, most apartments with sea views. All apartments with large terraces.

The residence has only 10 apartments. 5 minutes walk to the beach. Delivery in the second quarter of 2026.

Luxury materials are used in the construction of the residence. It is possible to change the layout of apartments and choose materials for finishing the apartment.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.

Apartment options :

4-room 101 m2 with garden, large terrace 64 m2, garden 48 m2 underground parking, 950,000 euros.