Residence Pervaa linia plaz v 2 h minutah hodby

Cannes, France
Price on request
;
2
ID: 26004
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Cannes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Русский Русский

Residence with swimming pool and garden, most apartments with sea views. All apartments with large terraces.

The residence has only 10 apartments. 5 minutes walk to the beach. Delivery in the second quarter of 2026.

Luxury materials are used in the construction of the residence. It is possible to change the layout of apartments and choose materials for finishing the apartment.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.

Apartment options :

4-room 101 m2 with garden, large terrace 64 m2, garden 48 m2 underground parking, 950,000 euros.

Location on the map

Cannes, France

