  France
  Nice
  Residence s vidom na more i Monako

Residence s vidom na more i Monako

Beausoleil, France
from
$1,80M
;
4
ID: 28069
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Town
    Beausoleil

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Granting of citizenship
  Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beausoleil, France

Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Paris, France
from $576,796
Paris, France
from
$576,796
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Metropolitan France, France
from $344,545
Metropolitan France, France
from
$344,545
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from $413,662
Antibes, France
from
$413,662
Residence v centre Kann radom s Kruazett
Cannes, France
from
$702,077
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from $454,445
Antibes, France
from
$454,445
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,80M
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from $413,662
Antibes, France
from
$413,662
The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats ha…
Agency: TRANIO
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Eze, France
from $810,194
Eze, France
from
$810,194
In the hills between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, lies this exceptional project with swimming pool. 22 apartments, from 2 to 5 rooms, which are mostly south facing, and most have stunning sea views. The apartments are located in 2 buildings, all of which have a balcony, pr…
Agency: TRANIO
Agency
TRANIO
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$586,940
Finishing options: Finished
The year of construction: 2026
Number of floors: 4
Bosolei is a small town, with gardens, with beautiful panoramic views of Monaco and the sea, with rich cultural traditions.The residence is a 12-minute walk to the train station in Monaco. Beach, commercial shops, restaurants, schools - all on foot. Modern architecture of the residence, the …
Developer: Premiumazur
Developer
Premiumazur
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
