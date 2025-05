Elegant and modern residence, all apartments with terraces and balconies, overlooking the sea and Monaco. Luxury class materials are used in construction. It is possible to choose finishing materials for apartments.

To the beach and the sea 20 minutes walk.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, two years exemption from property tax. Bank guarantee.

Apartment options:

3-bedroom 63 m2 from 570,000 euros

4 rooms from 98 m2 from 795,000 euros;

5 rooms from 107 m2 from 1080046 euros.