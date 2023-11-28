Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in France

Eaubonne
14
Carquefou
10
Vannes
10
Rochechouart
9
Bordeaux
8
Cannes
7
Marseille
7
Toulouse
7
3 202 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
1 room apartment in France
1 room apartment
France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
€350,000
5 room apartment in Paris, France
5 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
4 room apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
2 room apartment in Aubigny-sur-Nere, France
2 room apartment
Aubigny-sur-Nere, France
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€590,000
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
€794,000
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
€840,000
Villa 6 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 6 room villa
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
4 room apartment in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€879,000
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€520,000
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€430,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€297,000
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€525,000
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€750,000
2 room apartment in France
2 room apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/5
€409,000
2 room apartment in France
2 room apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
€355,000
2 room apartment in France
2 room apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
€1,65M
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 900 m²
€9,80M
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 855 m²
€13,90M
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 630 m²
€19,90M
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
€13,75M
Castle in France
Castle
France
Area 1 200 m²
€1,69M
Castle in France
Castle
France
Area 2 300 m²
€2,55M
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 435 m²
€1,80M
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 280 m²
€1,40M
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 300 m²
€3,15M
Villa 9 room villa in Paris, France
Villa 9 room villa
Paris, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
€29,00M
Property types in France

apartments
houses

Properties features in France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
