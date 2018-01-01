New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Closed residence in the Fabron area with a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a large park and parking lots. There are many palm trees around, there are tennis courts nearby. The price includes a parking space.

Start of construction - October 2021. Completion of works - 4th quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The new building is located in the green area of Fabron. The area has well developed infrastructure and transport network, from here you can quickly and conveniently reach the center of Nice and the airport.