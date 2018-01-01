  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€309,000
;
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
1
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Closed residence in the Fabron area with a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a large park and parking lots. There are many palm trees around, there are tennis courts nearby. The price includes a parking space.

Start of construction - October 2021. Completion of works - 4th quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The new building is located in the green area of Fabron. The area has well developed infrastructure and transport network, from here you can quickly and conveniently reach the center of Nice and the airport.

New building location
Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, France
from
€280,862
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€276,000
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
from
€258,000
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Plaisir, France
from
€200,000
You are viewing
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€309,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV Large format floor tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint Double glazed windows Electric roller shutters Individual electric heating Thermodynamic hot water tank Bathroom with wall tiles, washbasin and heated towel rail Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the heart of the lively Carnoles area, close to restaurants, shops, city services and entertainment, all the benefits of city life in a peaceful environment.
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers modern and ecological accommodation with plenty of light, balconies and private gardens. Units are available from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. For residents there is a parking lot and a common garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the small village of La Queue-en-Brie, 18 km southeast of Paris. The surrounding area has an exceptional natural wealth: about 20 parks, a nature reserve of 2550 hectares of forest, a network of rivers and canals. Marmuse Castle is also located in the vicinity. The commune has a well-developed infrastructure: there are bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, several stadiums and gymnasiums. Paris can be easily reached by car in 20 minutes.
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€276,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex consists of 46 apartments with 2-5 rooms and 4 two-storey houses, a lush Mediterranean garden, underground parking, storage space for bicycles and prams. Facilities and equipment in the house Illuminated common areas, surveillance system with cameras, Vigik access, videophone Smart home system controlled by smartphone or tablet 3-month support for getting started and setting up all pre-installed hardware 2-year warranty on equipment already installed at home Landing door equipped with A2P 5-point lock Double glazing for good heat and sound insulation Electric shutters in living rooms Bathroom with vanity, illuminated mirror, heated towel rail, bathtub or flat shower tray Location and nearby infrastructure 2 km to Cannes train station 3 km to the beaches of Cannes 25 km to Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Realting.com
Go