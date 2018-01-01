  1. Realting.com
  3. New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€360,000
;
10
About the complex

The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. From the garden to the interior designer-designed lobbies, all common spaces create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. On the ninth floor there is a gym and a spacious common terrace of 150 m², overlooking the Metropolitan Square and Cours Meridia. These spaces can be reserved by owners for events, sports, or simply used by residents for recreation. The price for a parking space is 28,000 euros.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Secure private access
  • The building is connected to the geothermal network
  • Secure parking for cars in the basement
  • Place for storing and repairing bicycles and strollers
  • Fan coil heating/cooling
  • Home automation
Location and nearby infrastructure

All services - shops, schools, restaurants - are available just minutes from the house. The new tram stop on Avenue Simone Weil will take you to the airport, the center of Nice, the Allianz Riviera stadium or other active leisure areas.

New building location
Nice, France

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€310,000
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€360,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Massive parquet in living rooms and bedrooms Gas heating Electric roller shutters Full height tiled floor and wall tiles in wet areas Bathroom and shower room equipped with heated towel rail and dressing table with mirror and light strip Access to the house is controlled by a digital code and pass, videophone 5-point front door lock Location and nearby infrastructure Garches, a popular town that stretches between the Saint-Cloud park and the Malmaison forest. In the heart of the city, the charm of the old village has been preserved. Picturesque alleys, tree-lined squares and historical heritage, including the church of Saint-Louis, give this place an authenticity. The complex is ideally located in the city center. Shops, restaurants and a market are located around Place Saint-Louis, bordering the residence. Post office, banks and town hall are also nearby. Sydney Bechet Cultural Center less than 200 meters away, Leo Lagrange Stadium, Ralleck Gymnasium, swimming pool and tennis club just 2 minutes away. Paris can be reached by car in just 15 minutes. 220 m to the bus stop, 750 to the railway station.
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.
Residential complex New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€492,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor. Facilities and equipment in the house Reinforced door with A2P class lock Access control with digital code, Vigik and videophone Bathrooms and showers are equipped with a vanity, mirror and illuminated wall lamp Wall hung toilet JACOB DELAFON or similar Insulating double glazing Windows with electric or aluminum shutters Parquet in different colors to choose from in the living rooms Built-in wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant. Primary school at 120 meters Bus stop at 200 meters Kindergarten at 250 meters Bakery at 300 meters Nursery at 300 meters Covered market at 500 meters Railway station at 750 meters
