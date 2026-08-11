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Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Yvelines, France
from
$233,049
The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located …
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