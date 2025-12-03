  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. New houses

New Build Houses in France

Cannes
2
Metropolitan France
6
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
6
Maritime Alps
6
Villa s bassejnom i sadom
Villa s bassejnom i sadom
Villa s bassejnom i sadom
Nice, France
from
$1,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
The complex, consisting of 3 four - room villas, a communal pool.Convenient location, near the city center, the Promenade des Anglais and restaurants, convenient access to the roads.Villas are rented out with finishes: ceramic tiles 80 to 80, Italian shower, double sink in the bathroom, elec…
Developer
Premiumazur
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Cannes, France
from
$1,90M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Elegant villa built in 1910 by Prince of Moldova and Romanian Jean Gica for his wife Maria - Hazel Gica.The villa is located a 5-minute walk from the beach, near the old port of Cannes.The villa is renovated and modernized by the developer. In addition, there will be created: a parking area …
Developer
Premiumazur
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Nice, France
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Modern luxury residence near the beach, restaurants, promenade.On the roof of the residence is a swimming pool, which offers a magnificent view of the sea. There's a garden on the grounds. Residence's gone. All apartments with decoration, high-class finishing materials.Elevator, underground …
Developer
Premiumazur
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Nice, France
from
$964,386
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Elite and under construction residence, consisting of small villas and a small building with apartments. There's a swimming pool and a garden.Each villa with its own separate parking. All houses with finishes.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.Villa 101 m2 - 830,000 eurosVilla 146 m2 …
Developer
Premiumazur
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Cannes, France
from
$951,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Nkbig villa on the territory of the residence with parking and garden.The total area of the house is 116 m2, the garden is 335 m2, the terrace is 49 m2, the balcony is 5 m2.Less than 10 minutes to the quaint Croisette and the beach, and the old port in Cannes.Installment, reduced notarmal fee
Developer
Premiumazur
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Nice, France
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Villas in a quiet and luxurious area of le Montaleigne. The villas are surrounded by olive trees. Some with sea views. Modern architecture. Parking.Not far from the city center and the beach. Common pool.Payment installments. Reduced notary fees. Large selection of finishing materials.Villa …
Developer
Premiumazur
