Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France

Paris, France
$561,941
20
ID: 25693
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2446155
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • City
    Paris
  • Metro
    Arts et Métiers (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Châtelet (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Chemin Vert (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Étienne Marcel (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Filles du Calvaire (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Hôtel de Ville (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Les Halles (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Oberkampf (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Pont Marie (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Réaumur - Sébastopol (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    République (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Saint-Paul (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Saint-Sébastien – Froissart (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Strasbourg Saint-Denis (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Temple (~ 700 m)

About the complex

Situated in the heart of the Marais, this complex offers elegant apartments, from studios to two-bedroom flats. These are elegant living spaces to suit all needs. This historic building, dating back to the 18th century, is made up of three interconnected houses that have retained their charm with original parquet floors and magnificent exposed beams. Situated on a corner, the building has a beautiful façade overlooking Rue Saint-Antoine, offering excellent visibility. The ground floor is occupied by commercial premises with their respective cellars, while the upper levels (R+5 and R+6) house 19 apartments. Safe access from the street leads to a landing equipped with a lift, as well as to staircases A, B and C, which connect the floors. The common areas are elegant, with parquet floors and a beautiful glass roof. The façades, roof and common areas are in excellent condition, preserving the character and integrity of the building.

Features of the flats

Each apartment has been completely renovated to combine the historic charm of the area with modern, high-quality finishes. The renovation includes the use of exquisite materials, custom-made windows and perfectly equipped kitchens that combine aesthetics and functionality.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The house is located in the historic Marais district, in the 4th arrondissement of Paris. This iconic address has many advantages. The location is ideal for those who want to enjoy the historical charm of Paris, while having easy access to all modern amenities. The area is known for its cobbled streets, historic buildings, museums (such as the Carnavalet Museum) and fashion boutiques. The house is located close to the Seine, which provides easy access to strolls along the banks.

  • Saint-Paul metro station (line 1) is about 2 minutes walk away.
  • Bastille metro station (lines 1, 5, 8) is about 7 minutes walk away.
  • Place des Vosges: one of the oldest and most elegant squares in Paris, 5 minutes walk away.
  • Opera Bastille: about 10 minutes walk.
  • Hôtel de Sully: a 17th-century mansion located next door.
  • Village Saint-Paul: historic district with antique shops and galleries just steps away.

Location on the map

Paris, France

