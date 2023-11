The complex has apartments of various types - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. The complex offers residents common areas: co-working, guest room, gym, DIY workshop.

digicode

intercom

wireless home automation system for managing electric shutters, controlling lights, programming heating and checking consumption

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located near a park and a pond. There is a T1 tram stop nearby. Very close to the house there are famous schools, shops, as well as golf courses, an equestrian center, tennis courts.