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Apartments for sale in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus

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45 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$343,258
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$694,606
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 2
3-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$878,370
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$574,408
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 3
4-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$1,75M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$349,037
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$577,875
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$349,499
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
In the heart of the demanded and dynamically developing Geroskipu district, a closed residen…
$577,875
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Experience an exceptional level of modern living in this spacious four-bedroom, four-bathroo…
$1,73M
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Experience luxury living in Agia Marinouda, Paphos, with elegant apartments, flathouses, pen…
$1,85M
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Enjoy contemporary living in this exceptional four-bedroom ground-floor apartment, located w…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$562,949
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Enjoy a lifestyle defined by quality, comfort, and contemporary design in this elegant groun…
$668,110
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This stylish new two-bedroom first-floor apartment is now available in an exclusive resident…
$674,974
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$426,177
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3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$850,107
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Experience contemporary luxury living in Agia Marinouda, Paphos, within an exceptional resid…
$345,953
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$565,342
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Experience an exceptional level of modern living in this spacious four-bedroom, four-bathroo…
$1,73M
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3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
In the heart of the demanded and dynamically developing Geroskipu district, a closed residen…
$612,548
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Modern apartments for sale in Agia Marinouda, Paphos. The project offers a selection of 1-, …
$789,917
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Modern apartments for sale in Agia Marinouda, Paphos. The project offers a selection of 1-, …
$1,03M
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$338,607
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3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale fully ready for occupancy apartment, combining comfort and convenience in Geroskip.…
$448,803
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$426,177
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
This stunning penthouse offers luxurious living in a prime location, featuring an elevator, …
$342,709
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Modern apartments for sale in Agia Marinouda, Paphos. The project offers a selection of 1-, …
$1,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In the cozy residential part of the Geroskipu-Agia Marinuda district, a small ensemble of fo…
$562,262
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Apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
An exceptional and unique piece of Land of 47734m.sq located in Ayia Marinouda.just a short …
$5,65M
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