Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Cristianos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

apartments
39
houses
13
52 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$495,892
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
$404,400
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
$633,640
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
On sale is a duplex located in Castle Harbor.Duplex consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, li…
$208,275
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Parque Santiago III complex, Las Americas. The distan…
$413,244
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$439,691
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale townhouse in the residential complex “Portonovo” in the city of Los Cristianos in t…
$763,867
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale is a mountain view apartment located in the Chayofa Country Club, in the area of th…
$208,275
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the complex Playa Graciosa, Los Cristianos, consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$493,171
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, the first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the first floor the…
$287,135
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$969,745
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Chipeque complex in the Los Cristianos zone.The apart…
$159,788
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
$493,171
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio apartment, in the Castle Harbour complex, in the Los Cristianos zone. Salon with kitc…
$123,841
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$649,619
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
$361,659
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$347,125
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment, which is located in the Parque Santiago II complex, in the Las…
$317,821
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful duplex, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Crist…
$400,017
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque Tropical complex with ocean views. The complex is located in …
$821,952
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
$264,476
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
We have for sale this wonderful townhouse in the Los Halcones complex. It offers two bedroom…
$208,965
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
$152,074
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Castle Harbour in Los Cristianos. The area is 65 m2 inside and 9 m2 te…
$259,737
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale is a renovated and well-furnished apartment with one bedroom, living room, American-…
$183,021
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 2", Playa de Las Americas. T…
$340,513
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment in the Parque Santiago III complex, in the Playa de Las Americas zone. On…
$754,858
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Duplex apartment with two bedrooms for sale in the Altamar Paradise complex in Playa de Las …
$421,935
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$600,581
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go