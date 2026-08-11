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Residential properties for sale in San Roque, Spain

;
apartments
55
houses
31
86 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$501,479
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$550,690
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$1,09M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
Exquisite middle floor apartment in a prestigious golf resort with terrace, community pool a…
$515,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to our exclusive community of luxury apartments and penthouses in the heart of Sotog…
$1,39M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
A sanctuary where architecture and nature merge in perfect harmonyLocated in the prestigious…
$14,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$507,633
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
A Super Modern Masterpiece in Altos de Valderrama,Villa Stern, an ultra-modern architectural…
$5,87M
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1 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$983,276
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4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$871,323
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 041 m²
Villa Noon: cutting-edge design, sustainable luxury, and a privileged setting in La Reserva …
$14,80M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Golf Views Zero Energy Consumption Villa with a Private Lift in Sotogrande This deve…
$11,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Guadiaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Description of object: Charming traditional townhouse with great potential in Guadiaro, just…
$241,476
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$1,53M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582,172
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545,549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 544 m²
Number of floors 2
Innovative Zero Consumption Concept Villa on the Premises of the Prestigious Sotogrande, San…
$10,21M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$987,799
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803,549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 742 m²
Villa Oak is a newly built residence located in the exclusive Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrand…
$10,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$637,814
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$599,078
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$455,305
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$700,418
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$819,724
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Discover Villa Oak, an extraordinary retreat where architectural brilliance harmonizes with …
$10,21M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556,584
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Villa HALO is a unique luxury villa located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exc…
$11,16M
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8 bedroom House in San Roque, Spain
8 bedroom House
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 800 m²
Nestled in the exclusive and renowned Sotogrande area of Costa del Sol, this groundbreaking …
$13,31M
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