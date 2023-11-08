Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Roque

Residential properties for sale in San Roque, Spain

apartments
21
houses
12
33 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€2,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in Complex with Pool and Garden Close to Golf Course in San Roque Cadiz The townh…
€471,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in San Roque, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in the Great Location of San Roque, Cádiz The uniquel…
€590,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€640,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€460,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€445,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€370,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Villas in the Sotogrande Area of Cadiz This residential development i…
€655,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€3,50M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,40M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€850,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€329,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,74M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,26M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,87M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,76M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,34M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,11M
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in San Roque, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 525 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet and pool characteristic…
€1,23M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Puente Mayorga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
PRICES FROM 296.000 € TO 298.000 € New project of luxury apartments and penthouses with pan…
€631,000
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 269 m²
Apartment with sea views in Sotogrande, Cádiz Ground floor with private pool, private garage…
€1,83M
Villa 5 room villa in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
€5,80M
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6…
€410,000
