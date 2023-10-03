Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Spain

Extremadura
239
San Pedro del Pinatar
194
Fuengirola
130
Castell-Platja d Aro
121
Arona
120
San Javier
116
Torre Pacheco
115
Altea
111
Show more
29 properties total found
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Look at this little house - in Los Balcones, Torrevieja not in the prairie! Ok, no Michel La…
€139,500
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 797 m²
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
€3,30M
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/2
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
€680,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Istan, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 560 m²
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard in Malaga, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
€3,00M
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
€890,000
3 room house in good condition, with бассейн, with lake view in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house in good condition, with бассейн, with lake view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/3
Stunning villa with stunning views of Torrevieja's pink lake!In this gated and safe communit…
€428,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Welcome to this magnificent frontline golf villa for sale in Nueva Atalaya, Benahavis! With …
€1,85M
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
€234,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
€291,590
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
€294,760
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
€382,780
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
€261,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
€242,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
€246,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
€238,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
€211,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€336,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€369,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€339,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
We present a two-level villa for the project of an English architect, awarded with a speci…
€1,80M
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Girones, Spain
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Girones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 687 m²
Number of floors 2
Designated Villa Z-Balca in a closed golf residence, in a picturesque holiday complex, in …
Price on request

Property types in Spain

apartments
houses

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir