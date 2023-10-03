UAE
Spain
Spain
Residential
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Spain
Extremadura
239
San Pedro del Pinatar
194
Fuengirola
130
Castell-Platja d Aro
121
Arona
120
San Javier
116
Torre Pacheco
115
Altea
111
Los Alcazares
104
Elx Elche
81
el Campello
79
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
79
Community of Madrid
78
Murcia
77
Denia
76
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
74
Cartagena
66
Los Cristianos
56
Balearic Islands
53
Aspe
21
Show more
Show less
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
64 m²
1
Look at this little house - in Los Balcones, Torrevieja not in the prairie! Ok, no Michel La…
€139,500
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
5
797 m²
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
€3,30M
Recommend
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
7
3
340 m²
1/2
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
5
5
513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istan, Spain
4
560 m²
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard
Malaga, Spain
7
6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
€3,00M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage
Istan, Spain
3
2
225 m²
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
€890,000
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with бассейн, with lake view
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
165 m²
1/3
Stunning villa with stunning views of Torrevieja's pink lake!In this gated and safe communit…
€428,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
3
3
350 m²
Welcome to this magnificent frontline golf villa for sale in Nueva Atalaya, Benahavis! With …
€1,85M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
587 m²
4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
191 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
€234,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
3
141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
2
3
101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
€291,590
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
2
3
111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
€294,760
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
3
3
128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
€382,780
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
326 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
€261,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
264 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
€242,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
268 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
€246,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
206 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
€238,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
195 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
€211,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€336,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€369,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€339,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
5
265 m²
We present a two-level villa for the project of an English architect, awarded with a speci…
€1,80M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Girones, Spain
5
687 m²
2
Designated Villa Z-Balca in a closed golf residence, in a picturesque holiday complex, in …
Price on request
Recommend
Property types in Spain
apartments
houses
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
