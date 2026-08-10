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Residential properties for sale in Tarifa, Spain

;
apartments
26
houses
19
45 properties total found
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
I sell a central studio with a terrace .studio has a equipped kitchen, bathroom and balcony.…
$130,170
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2 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A spacious apartment with bedrooms 2 and bathrooms 2 in the newly built Ocean View building.…
$320,001
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Duplex attic in 2018 building with pool on the community roof. It is a third exterior plant…
$650,850
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2 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Very bright apartment. It is a ground floor about 200 meters from the sea. It consists of …
$223,459
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Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
The new construction studio for sale. Dom is very bright and is located on the 2nd floor of …
$173,560
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Two -level headquarters for sale with a community swimming pool. There are a few steps from…
$347,120
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Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Central studio in a quiet area. A few steps from the commercial district and the Old Town. …
$97,628
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3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
The new promotion of Ventura Homes apartments consists of 19 twin houses with a private gara…
$374,239
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very bright central floor. It is located a few steps from the historic center. It consists…
$336,273
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A comfortable apartment very close to the beach. It is a ground floor with an approximate a…
$212,611
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3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Fantastic Chalet of 213 m2/ (164 m2 useful) located in the residential zone the rate cuartón…
$615,054
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Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488,138
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428,476
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2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
1.526 m2 plot with 57 m2 construction. The house has two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen-salon
$206,103
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The last attic for sale in a new promotion of the new Ocean View work, enjoys the best rates…
$466,443
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2 bedroom apartment in Facinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Wide floor is sold in facin, 15 minutes from town rate and 10 minutes from Valdevaqueros.Amp…
$178,984
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Very bright central duplex a few steps from the beach and the Old Town. It consists of two …
$251,662
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment on very bright ground floor. It is located in a commercial area at a battle steps…
$201,764
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House in Tarifa, Spain
House
Tarifa, Spain
Area 200 m²
1500m2 plot accessible and flat, has a garden that occupies the entire surface, a house of a…
$672,545
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
An old house with a plot near Bologna 10 minutes from the beach. He built about 60 square me…
$246,238
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292,883
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1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in the central part. This is the second external floor with an approximate area o…
$195,255
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1 bedroom apartment in Facinas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
110m2 renovated house with the patio included habitable around 60m2. It consists of 1 bedroo…
$173,560
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Apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Area 60 m²
Local on the ground floor a few meters from Los Lances Beach. It has an area of ​​60 m2. I…
$113,899
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Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
New construction studio for sale. The house is very bright and is located on the 3rd floor o…
$162,713
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810,008
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Beautiful attic in Ventura Building, enjoys sea views from its private terrace and from its …
$390,510
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2 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New construction housing very well located, from 2008, very bright and cozy, located two min…
$218,035
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