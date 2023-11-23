Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Tarifa

Residential properties for sale in Tarifa, Spain

apartments
18
houses
12
30 properties total found
Penthouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
€450,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€180,000
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€190,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€160,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with armored door, with video intercom in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with armored door, with video intercom
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€150,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Tarifa, Spain
Villa Villa
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with appliances in Tarifa, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with appliances
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€295,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with public pool, with video intercom in Tarifa, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with public pool, with video intercom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€183,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€196,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room apartment with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
€135,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with terrace, with jacuzzi in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with terrace, with jacuzzi
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€430,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€360,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€360,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€232,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€395,000
Leave a request
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€345,000
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
€330,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€186,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€120,000
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with water system, with bbq in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with water system, with bbq
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€1,55M
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with water system, with armored door in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with water system, with armored door
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€90,000
Leave a request
3 room house with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room house with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€500,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Area 60 m²
€105,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with water system, with telephone, with Wardrobes cupboard in Tarifa, Spain
2 room apartment with water system, with telephone, with Wardrobes cupboard
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€201,000
Leave a request
House in Tarifa, Spain
House
Tarifa, Spain
Area 200 m²
€620,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with water system, with telephone in Tarifa, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with water system, with telephone
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€186,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir