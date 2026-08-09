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Residential properties for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

;
apartments
55
houses
58
113 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of …
$338,666
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and…
$244,894
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New Build Apartments at Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Murcia Modern Living in a Prestigious…
$242,336
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
The villas in Alhame de Murcia are a luxurious refuge surrounded by an impressive natural en…
$381,137
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
$279,773
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
4-Bedroom Homes with Private Pools, Gardens, and Solariums in Mazarrón Murcia Located in Maz…
$309,867
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Spacious Detached Villas with Private Basements in Mazarrón Situated in …
$339,370
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4 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa in Alhama de Murcia.The villa is located in a closed residential complex consistin…
$418,113
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New build residential complex of villas i…
$401,132
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a cozy valley surrounded by mountains and natura…
$261,107
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New two-bedroom, two-bathroom apar…
$262,484
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
New Apartments on the Field for Golf Condado de AlhamaNew apartment with two bedrooms and tw…
$257,753
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The new villas are a luxurious refuge surrounded by spectacular nature. These properties, lo…
$397,065
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and…
$307,014
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3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
New Apartments in Condado de Alhama Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartmen…
$258,674
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Build Apartments at Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Murcia Modern Living in a Prestigious…
$313,755
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3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/4
We present apartments in the city of Alhama de Murcia. The apartment is located in a gated r…
$252,460
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Upscale Living: Modern Apartments in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Discover the epitome of …
$198,472
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The resort is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by…
$243,956
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
$282,990
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$434,268
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$420,843
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential comple…
$241,799
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The villas in the new construction are a luxurious refuge surrounded by an impressive natura…
$374,310
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 Bedroom Contemporary Semi-Detached Villas in Puerto de Mazarrón The development is located…
$336,281
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
These villas in the new building are a luxurious refuge surrounded by spectacular nature. Th…
$381,137
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Live in the heart of Alhama County, just steps from Al Kassar Shopping Centre, in an exclusi…
$300,927
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
New Villas in Condado de Alhama with Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartme…
$437,111
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2 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$306,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of…
$371,797
Leave a request
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