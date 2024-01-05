UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Javier
Residential properties for sale in San Javier, Spain
apartments
40
houses
75
Clear all
142 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
5
3
180 m²
2
We present a comfortable villa with a large plot in the city of San Javier. San Javier is an…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
San Javier, Spain
3
2
84 m²
3 beds detached villas on one floor with solarium & pool in San Javier
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
4
3
135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
3
2
105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with storage room
San Javier, Spain
3
2
100 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 one-story independent villas locate…
€699,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
4
2
130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Houses with Private Pools Los Alcázares Costa Calida The detached ho…
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
San Javier, Spain
3
2
79 m²
2/4
2-Bedroom Renovated Mediterranean Flat in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Discover this Mediterr…
€193,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
2
2
83 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€219,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
3
2
105 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
2
2
76 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
2
2
75 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
2
2
91 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€219,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
2
2
95 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
4
2
94 m²
1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
€339,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
4
2
84 m²
1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
€333,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
3
2
77 m²
2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
4
3
125 m²
2
€389,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
3
2
73 m²
2
Introducing the modern light penthouse in a gated residential complex in the city of San Jav…
€219,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
4
3
135 m²
Frontline Golf Villa in Roda, Costa Cálida A luxury home with a private pool and parking spa…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€849,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2
2
75 m²
Senda de los Flamencos & mdash; This is a residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on …
€256,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
2
2
71 m²
Spacious and bright apartment located on the 1st line, with frontal sea views. It is located…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on the same floor, located in San Javier, M…
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
3
2
126 m²
The complex is a residential complex consisting of only 8 semi-detached houses with 3 bedroo…
€247,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
3
2
90 m²
The complex is in a new residential area, consisting of only 12 semi-detached houses on the …
€264,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Modern residential building located in San Blas, Santiago de la Ribera. The houses have 3 be…
€312,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3
2
114 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€539,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€529,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
3
2
100 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€349,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
3
3
151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
€445,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL