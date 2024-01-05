Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Javier

Residential properties for sale in San Javier, Spain

apartments
40
houses
75
142 properties total found
4 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa with a large plot in the city of San Javier. San Javier is an…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 beds detached villas on one floor with solarium & pool in San Javier
€279,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with storage room in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with storage room
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 one-story independent villas locate…
€699,950
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Houses with Private Pools Los Alcázares Costa Calida The detached ho…
€385,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/4
2-Bedroom Renovated Mediterranean Flat in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Discover this Mediterr…
€193,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€219,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€265,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€270,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€225,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€219,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
€270,000
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
€339,900
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
€333,900
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€389,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern light penthouse in a gated residential complex in the city of San Jav…
€219,900
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Frontline Golf Villa in Roda, Costa Cálida A luxury home with a private pool and parking spa…
€690,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€849,900
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Senda de los Flamencos & mdash; This is a residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on …
€256,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious and bright apartment located on the 1st line, with frontal sea views. It is located…
€195,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on the same floor, located in San Javier, M…
€325,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The complex is a residential complex consisting of only 8 semi-detached houses with 3 bedroo…
€247,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The complex is in a new residential area, consisting of only 12 semi-detached houses on the …
€264,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Modern residential building located in San Blas, Santiago de la Ribera. The houses have 3 be…
€312,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€539,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€529,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€349,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
€445,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir