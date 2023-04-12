Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain

Residential properties for sale in Spain

apartments
7390
houses
9942
17 747 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Lomas de Cabo Roig, Res."Playa Golf I". Ground floor apartment with south-facing views. Ar…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 200,000
Nice apartment in a recent villa in Villamartin. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 106,000
Spacious sunny apartment of 70 square meters. m. The apartment is 600 meters from the beach…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2 Floor
€ 88,000
Calle Fuensanta, 54, 2o. Construction of the building 2010, windows to the east. Area 64.9…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta 105. Area: 41 m ². T…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 89,500
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet near Asekion Beach. Apartment i…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 104,000
Playa Del Asekion. Only 150 meters from the beach. Area 90 sq. M. m. With 3 bedrooms, bat…
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. 43 sq. m., One double bedroom, one bat…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 231,000
Villa in Daya Vieja. 2 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. South side. 85 sq. m. Fully equipped. Pr…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 275,000
New modern apartment with 3 bedrooms. 800 m from the beach. Area 84 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms.…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 199,000
Apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Area 117 sq. M. m. 3 double bedrooms. 2 bathrooms.…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000

About Spain

Officially known as the Kingdom of Spain, a country located in south-western Europe and also includes two archipelagos. It is one of the largest countries in Europe having diverse landscapes and topographical features. Being one of the largest economies in the world, Spain is a highly developed nation with a high-income economy. It is also known for its rich heritage and culture that spans hundreds of years.

Tourism in Spain

Tourism is a huge contributor to the nation’s economy with over 80 million tourists every year. This staggering record makes it the second most visited country in the world. Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia are some of the biggest and most visited Spanish cities. Spain has a lot to offer its tourists ranging from winter sports, adventure activities, historical monuments, heritage sites, entertainment options, nightlife, and much more. The country also has a lot of religious significance and attracts a vast amount of visitors and pilgrims from the Christian faith every year.

Buying Spanish property

As the country encourages investors from all over the world and backgrounds to buy properties within the country, it is fairly easy and simple to acquire a property. You can choose a reliable real estate agency or partner to help you get hundreds of good property deals around the country ranging from single houses, studios, apartments, villas and ranches. But is it a safe investment? Yes, Due to the huge demand from tourism each year and a constantly growing economy, the real estate market in Spain is quite stable. The country offers an extremely high standard of living and quality of life making it one of the best places to live in the world. Even if you are not staying in the country, you can always rent out your property to earn additional income from tourists and visitors.

