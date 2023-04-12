UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Greece
in Rethymni Municipality
76
in Leptokarya
68
in Ierissos
53
in Agios Nikolaos
42
in Limenas Chersonisou
29
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
in Platanias Municipality
41
in Nea Moudania
43
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
56
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
6
in Neos Marmaras
51
in Municipality of Saronikos
73
in Municipality of Rhodes
39
in Trilofos
74
in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
51
in Neo Rysio
69
in Rhodes
37
in Panorama Municipal Unit
70
in Nea Kallikratia
37
in koinoteta elountas
26
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
1 157 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. The prope…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 78,000
Property Code: 3-1178 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €78.000 . This 76 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefka, Greece
2 bath
€ 420,000
Property Code: 3-1175 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €420.000 . This 196 sq. m. …
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 580,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map