Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Greece

in Rethymni Municipality
76
in Leptokarya
68
in Ierissos
53
in Agios Nikolaos
42
in Limenas Chersonisou
29
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
in Platanias Municipality
41
in Nea Moudania
43
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 157 properties total found
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhousein Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. The prope…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhousein Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 78,000
Property Code: 3-1178 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €78.000 . This 76 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pefka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefka, Greece
2 bath
€ 420,000
Property Code: 3-1175 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €420.000 . This 196 sq. m. …
3 room townhousein Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 580,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
Townhouse 4 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir