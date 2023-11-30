Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Chalkide
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€137,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gymno, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€305,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 194 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nerotrivia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir