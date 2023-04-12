Cottages for sale in Greece

UAE
2 407 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
217 m²
€ 450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dadia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the propert…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
104 m²
€ 180,000
Ano Kypseli near the center of Athens, maisonette of 104 sq.m. 3rd - 4th floor in very good …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
Area : Perea
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
