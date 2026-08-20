Cottages for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Evrostina
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11 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$861,917
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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