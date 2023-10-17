  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro

New buildings for sale in Montenegro

Budva Municipality
36
Bar Municipality
24
Bar
21
Tivat Municipality
14
Tivat
12
Budva
12
Kolašin Municipality
9
Herceg Novi
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
Looking for a comfortable and affordable living space in the heart of Becici, Budva? Look no further than a brand new complex, currently under construction and set to be completed in just 18 months! Studio apartments are available in a range of sizes, from 24 to 39 square meters, and come with a variety of options such as balconies or terraces, located on different floors. With prices starting at just 64,800, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future at a discount. Each studio comes with a furnished bathroom. It is located in a new and vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. There’s even a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a stone’s throw away. At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on this chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
Area 39–54 m²
14 properties 14
Completion date: 2024
   Unique video apartments in “ Montenegrin doorman ” in the very center of Zabljak from the developer! In the immediate vicinity of Durmitor National Park (Unesko)  Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (can be absent until six months in Montenegro) "Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro is your embodiment of dreams and a source of constant income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to the Montenegrin Switzerland – your financial and mental investment!"      
Residential complex Bechichi
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Area 53 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The complex will be located on the hillside of the Budwan Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place, with a unique urban landscape.  The remoteness from urban noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation creates an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in the summer, but also has a restorative effect on the whole body. Architects designed the building so that almost every apartment has views of the sea, mountains and the city. And you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure. The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Beči embankment, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walking and relaxing, the promenade is 7km long, 3 large beaches within walking distance. To the old town of Budva on the promenade 20 minutes on foot. Tivat Airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica Airport is 1 hour. For residents of the complex, the SingleUp system will be installed on parking spaces, which allows you to place several cars in one parking space. The rooftop pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can take sunbathing and enjoy excellent sea views, covered underground parking for 69 seats with individual pantries and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a roshtil. The deadline for the delivery of the complex is 2023.
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Green Mill
Residential complex Green Mill
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€104,562
Area 32–45 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
from
€127,873
Area 53–60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ALK MONTENEGRO
The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Our architects have designed the building so that almost every apartment has sea, mountain and city views. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure. The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 15 minutes from the Bečići beach, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walks and relaxation, the promenade is 7 km long, 3 large beaches are within walking distance. To the old town of Budva along the beach it is only 30 minutes on foot. Tivat airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica airport is 1 hour. A rooftop swimming pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can sunbathe and enjoy excellent sea views, a covered underground parking for 102 spaces with individual storage rooms and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a rostil.  
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€700,000
The two-bedroom apartment A701 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 102.44 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A701 – 75.000 Euros Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Residential complex Belmondo
Residential complex Belmondo
Becici, Montenegro
from
€158,000
Area 50–190 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Complex in the heart of coastal Montenegro - apartments on the Budven Riviera Panoramic sea view. Ready repair. Concierge service 24/7. The complex is suitable: For investment For relaxation For life.   Montenegro is perhaps the best choice for life. Here is incredible nature, people and ecology. Property ownership provides the basis for obtaining a residence permit. Entry into the European Union is planned in 2025. At the time of absence, the owner may instruct the Criminal Code to rent an apartment. The expected rental return on housing is from 8% per annum. Project Benefits Incredible view You acquire panoramic sea views - forever. High-rise construction is prohibited in front of the complex. Over the next 10 years, the coastal zone agreed on the improvement and construction of an elite family low-rise hotel complex.  Infrastructure availability Around the complex you will find: Park Playgrounds Food Stores Fitness centers Medical Clinics Restaurants and bars at a reasonable distance Green and safe beach A wide private beach with a gentle entrance to the sea and soft sand. Every year, this beach is awarded the Blue Flag high international award for its high level of ecology and safety. Residents of the complex have a reserve of seats 24/7 and delivery to the beach and back to electric baggy. Own underground parking The complex has two floors of underground parking with a comfortable auto-lift. Parking spaces are provided for each apartment. Premium interiors from the design bureau The interior decoration is carried out according to the design bureau of high-quality materials: individually selected marble, design solutions in wood and stone. Apartments are sold with turnkey repairs. The Smart Home system from Legrand has been installed. Custom design repairs are possible. Convenient payment terms: Sales with payment for 8 years are possible. The first payment – 15%.  
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
Area 54–69 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Можно купить в ипотеку от банка!! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку от банка (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 году, цены вырастут!!! - Европейская страна с неевропейскими ценами (жить в Черногории. дешевле, чем в ЕС) - Стабильный пассивный доход от сдачи в аренду – 8%-8,5% Локация: - пляж - 1 км или 12 минут пешком - исторический центр Будвы по набережной 20 минут пешком - аэропорт в Тивате – 30 минут на машине (25 км) - аэропорт в Подгорице – 1 час на машине. Здесь будет не так шумно и не так влажно зимой, как на первой линии. И в то же время всего 10-15 минут до моря пешком – этот факт обеспечит хорошую сдачу в аренду в летний сезон. В пешей доступности три пляжа прогулочная набережная протяженностью 7 км О комплексе: - Высокое качество строительства от проверенного застройщика - Всего 6 этажей - Внутренний двор с фонтаном и зонами отдыха - Бассейн на крыше! - Крытый подземный паркинг с системой SingleUp - Кладовые помещения и другое Квартира: - кухня- гостиная 21 кв.м. - спальная комната 13,5 кв.м. - терраса 13 кв.м. с прямым видом на море, во двор, на фонтан - места для организации хранения: есть ниши в коридоре и в спальной комнате - отдельная кладовка на террасе 1,5 кв.м. - полная чистовая отделка.
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Welcome to this stunning 4-bedroom apartment in Tivat. This apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”, which is designed with a perfect blend of modern style and functionality. The apartment boasts 122.5 square meters of living space. There are two bathrooms and a spacious terrace. The complex itself is designed with a focus on quality and functionality. There is an underground parking area, providing safe and secure parking for your vehicle. The location of this apartment is unbeatable. It is situated in a good neighborhood, which is close to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro, a luxurious marina with numerous amenities. You will have everything you need right at your doorstep. It is also available for sale 3-bedroom apartment within the same complex. This is a unique opportunity to own a luxurious apartment in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat. It is an investment opportunity not to be missed.
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€426,800
Elevate your lifestyle with this exceptional penthouse apartment for sale, situated on the Mainski put in Budva. Spanning an impressive 194 square meters, this new-build gem is positioned on the 6th floor of a 6-story complex, offering unparalleled vistas of both the majestic mountains and the vibrant cityscape. With two spacious bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept living area, this penthouse redefines modern living. Enjoy the convenience of two private terraces totaling 13.28 square meters, where you can savor the breathtaking surroundings and soak in the sun. Nestled just 800 meters from the serene coastline and a mere 500 meters from the bustling city center, this penthouse boasts both tranquility and accessibility. As a bonus, flexible payment plans make this investment even more enticing. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Indulge in the luxury of a penthouse lifestyle – contact us today to secure this remarkable property before it’s gone. Priced attractively at $426,800 (equivalent to $2,200 per square meter), this is your chance to own a slice of Budva’s finest living.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€430,000
The one-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor, offers breathtaking views of the sea and the Old Town. Step into the apartment, and you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an open kitchen area. The apartment has a great terrace that offers stunning views of the sea and the Old Town. Total area: 96.30 square meters. This apartment comes fully furnished, with all modern appliances and fixtures. And the best part? As much money as you invest in the start after signing the contract, you get the possibility of a bigger discount and a lower price! Expected income from renting apartment B103 – 35.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year) So why wait? Make this luxurious apartment your dream home today and experience the best that Porto Budva has to offer. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat
Apartment building Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Kalimanjska, Tivat. This spacious apartment boasts a total area of 136 square meters and features 2 green terraces, providing you with ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding area. Each of the terraces in the apartment comes with a water connection. The apartment also features 2 modern and elegantly designed bathrooms, which are perfect for your comfort and convenience. The apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”. The neighborhood is great, with easy access to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro. There is parking space in the underground parking area, ensuring that your vehicle is always safe and secure. Additionally, if you are looking for more space, you have the option to own other apartments in the same complex, including 4-bedroom apartment. Overall, this apartment is a great investment opportunity that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
The spacious 3-bedroom apartment is a perfect choice for families or anyone who needs plenty of space. This beautiful apartment boasts a huge terrace with breathtaking sea and city views. With a total area of 146 square meters, this apartment offers ample space for comfortable living. It also features 2 bathrooms. The apartment is located on the highest floor, providing ultimate privacy and panoramic views.  For your convenience, we offer an option to buy a parking place for 17 000 euro, ensuring your vehicle is secure and easily accessible. The complex is located in a prime location in Budva, close to many local amenities including shops, restaurants, and entertainment. If you’re looking for other options, we also have other apartments available for sale in the complex, including 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Villa Stunning villa with private pool for Sale
Villa Stunning villa with private pool for Sale
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€400,000
4 exquisite villas are currently available for sale, with the option to invest separately. The price for a single villa ranges from 400,000 to 450,000 EUR. If you’re interested in two villas, it’s 800,000 EUR, and the entire project can be acquired for 1.5 million EUR. These stunning villas are nestled on a generous 2200 square meters of land, offering each one breathtaking panoramic views of the sea. Each villa boasts its own private pool, providing the perfect setting to bask in the sun or find respite in the shade. Additionally, ample parking spaces are provided for your vehicles. The interior of these villas spans two floors, with three or four spacious and comfortable bedrooms on the first floor, each equipped with its own bathroom. The ground floor features an expansive, open-plan living area that seamlessly flows into the kitchen. There’s also a guest bathroom on the ground floor for your convenience. Step out onto the terrace to relish the spectacular sea views while enjoying delectable meals or drinks with friends and family. These villas are conveniently located just 2 kilometers away from Kamenovo beach, offering the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Get in touch with us today for more details!
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Lepetane, Montenegro
from
€360,000
The 3-bedroom apartment is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 96,50 square meters. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.  This new complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer. If you’re looking for other options, we also have a 2-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€650,000
The Penthouse A904 (1) – it is a stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the 11th floor. This luxurious penthouse offers a living area of 67.86 square meters and a terrace measuring 13.20 square meters, with an additional 50 square meters of terrace space. The penthouse boasts panoramic views of the sea and the Old Town. The apartment features a spacious living area, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with two spacious terraces.  One unique feature of this penthouse is the possibility to divide it into two connected studio apartments, each with their own entrances, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and a terrace of 50 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A904 – 75.000 Euro Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning penthouse in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€600,000
Two stunning apartments, B301 and B302, both located on the 5th floor. These apartments are available for purchase together and boast a total area of 211.26 square meters, including a massive 130.99 square meter terrace with breathtaking views of the city of Budva. Both apartments (One-bedroom and Studio) provide access to a huge terrace, which is perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying the outdoors, or just taking in the stunning city views. Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartments B301 & B302 – 45.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own these stunning apartments in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total. With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents. Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity. Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Budva, Montenegro
from
€453,600
The stunning one-bedroom apartments A105 / A106 / A107 are now available for purchase. Located on the first floor of the Spa center, this type of apartment has a private entrance, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents. The apartment also provides access to the Spa center’s facilities, including a fitness center and a pool. What sets this type of apartment apart is the possibility to divide it into two independent studios, allowing for versatility and flexibility in how the space is used. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a rental income or who may need to accommodate different living arrangements. Additionally, the terrace can be divided into two separate terraces, each measuring 25 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this apartment an attractive investment opportunity. Expected income from renting apartment A105 / A106 / A107 – 35.000 euros (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own this luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Villa Brand new villa with pool on the seafront
Villa Brand new villa with pool on the seafront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
€500,000
Introducing a stunning villa located in the tranquil neighborhood of Rafailovici, Budva. This property is situated on a spacious 510 square meter land, offering ample space and privacy for residents. Although currently under construction, this villa boasts impressive features and design. The ground floor covers a spacious 210 square meters, with the first and second floors offering 70 square meters each. With ample room for customization and personalization, this property offers a unique opportunity to design and create a dream home according to personal preferences. Villa has a breathtaking sea view of the stunning Adriatic Sea. The villa is located just 800 meters away from the beach, making it a perfect location for those who want to enjoy the beach lifestyle. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this stunning property your own!
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the Condo Hotel on the seafront
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€475,900
Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment with a terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests. The 1-bedroom apartments are available on the 6th, 7th, and 11th floors, and they range in size from 63 to 79 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea. The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury.  The Condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
The one-bedroom Penthouse С905 (2), on the 11th floor, with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Total area is 79.49 m2. This penthouse apartment features a large terrace of 25 m2, accessible from both the living room and bedroom. With a central sea view and the Old Town view, this terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the breathtaking views. This apartment is fully furnished, making it move-in ready for you. Additionally, there is the possibility to divide this penthouse into two independent studio apartments.  Plus, the more money you invest at the start after signing the contract, the bigger discount you will receive, which means a lower price for you! Expected income from renting apartment c905 – 45.000 Euros ( minimum 100 nights per year ) Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful one-bedroom penthouse apartment with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience luxury living at its finest. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym.  The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea. The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury. The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
The two-bedroom apartment A704 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 89.07 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.    Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A704 – 75.000 Euros Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.   Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€112,300
We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference. The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace.  Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros. In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Pelinovo, Montenegro
Embrace the opportunity to own a piece of tranquility in Radanovici with these stunning apartments for sale. Choose from a range of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options, each designed to offer modern comfort and style. Situated across all floors of a 3-story building, these new-build apartments come with the added luxury of a terrace, allowing you to bask in the breathtaking mountain and city views. Located 2 km from the coast, 8 km from Tivat’s city center, and just 6 km from Tivat Airport. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Studio – from 47.000 EUR 1-bedroom – from 78.000 EUR 2-bedroom – from 96.900 EUR Whether you’re looking for a serene escape or an investment opportunity, these apartments offer both, with flexible payment plans to suit your needs. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot in Radanovici’s blossoming community. Contact us today to learn more about these new-construction homes and kickstart your journey towards a peaceful and modern lifestyle.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€116,400
Introducing an opportunity to own a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the brand-new complex located in Tivat, Ruljine. With construction currently underway, this is an exciting opportunity for those looking to secure a property at a discounted price. The building comprises 5 floors, and buyers have the option to choose their preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 38,37 to 46,95 square meters.  Each of the apartments has its own terrace. Located in a quiet area, this complex is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, while still being conveniently close to the city center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the Adriatic Sea, and other necessary infrastructure. Additionally, you can buy a parking place for 20.000 euros, which is located under the building, ensuring easy and secure access to your vehicle. The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also properties available for sale, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 1-bedroom apartment in this new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€90,000
A new complex in Becici, Budva. The one-bedroom apartments in a range of sizes and styles, from 36 to 60 square meters, with options available on different floors and with balconies or terraces. Our apartments are perfect for anyone looking for luxury living at an affordable price. With prices starting at just 90,000, and with a big discount from the company, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future. Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom and is located in a brand new, vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away. Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest.  At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on the chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€152,500
A brand new complex in the heart of Becici, Budva! We’re excited to offer you the chance to own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in a stunning new development. With options available on different floors, and with balconies and terraces, the apartments are the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in a prime location. The 2-bedroom apartments boast a spacious 61 square meters of living space, providing plenty of room for you and your family to relax and unwind. Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom, and our complex is situated in a vibrant new neighborhood, just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away. Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. With prices starting at just 152,500, and with a big discount from the company, this is an unbeatable opportunity to own a piece of luxury living at an affordable price. At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on this chance to invest in your future and own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€1,20M
The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is the epitome of luxury living on the Montenegrin coast. It is located in the brand new complex in the beautiful coastal town of Tivat, in Donja Lastva.  The apartment is fully furnished. Living area is 127 square meters, including 2 balconies, which offer stunning views of the surrounding area.  Also, the apartment boasts a terrace 86.87 square meters, as well as a roof terrace that covers an impressive 122.60 square meters. These spaces offer ample room for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sunshine, seaview and fresh air. Located on the third floor, this penthouse apartment is easily accessible and offers breathtaking views. The complex itself is modern and well-maintained, with all the amenities you need to live comfortably. Donja Lastva is a sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed vibe, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Becici, Montenegro
from
€147,600
Introducing the new 1-bedroom apartments in the prestigious suburb of Budva. Ranging from 41 to 64 square meters, these apartments are perfect for those seeking a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle with a panoramic sea view. With options on the ground, first, third, and fourth floors, each apartment comes equipped with a terrace and panoramic windows. The price starts from 147,600 to 230,400 EUR. The complex is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The club house is situated in a prime location, providing excellent access to the city’s infrastructure while offering a tranquil beach resort lifestyle. The view from each apartment is breathtaking, offering unforgettable sunsets and stunning views of the Budva Riviera. The complex also includes its own pool and sauna, adding an extra level of comfort and coziness to your life. The house is built using premium European-made finishing materials, ensuring that each apartment is of the highest quality. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of luxury in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations on the Budva Riviera. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€90,100
A stunning Studio Apartment in a brand new complex that is currently under construction in the beautiful city of Budva. This modern apartment is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and functional living space. The apartment is located in a quiet area but still close to the center, Old Town, beaches, shops and all necessary infrastructure.  This type of apartment is available on the 4th floor of the building, which has a total of 7 floors. The apartment boasts a terrace, providing plenty of natural light and a pleasant atmosphere. The apartment is compact and cozy, with a total area of 30.88 square meters. There is an option to buy a parking place under the building for 18.000-20.000 euros. And with the complex currently in the construction process, now is the perfect time to invest and save money. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a studio apartment in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€152,700
Welcome to the stunning 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Ruljine, Tivat. Currently in the construction process, this is an excellent opportunity to own a new property at a lower price. The building consists of 5 floors, with an option to choose your preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 51.16 to 70.06 square meters.  One of the highlights of this apartment is its terrace, offering a peaceful space to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The apartment also boasts a view of the yard and Adriatic sea, providing an idyllic backdrop for daily living. Located in a quiet area, the complex provides an excellent opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And also it is close to the center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the beaches, and other necessary infrastructure. Additionally, you can buy a parking place under the building for 20.000 euros to ensure secure and convenient access to your vehicle. The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also other apartments available for sale, including 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 2-bedroom apartment in this exciting new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€163,400
The 1-bedroom apartments in the elegant residential complex is located in the quiet location of Donja Lastva. This exclusive property is one of two available apartments of this type in the complex and is situated on the first floor, providing you with easy access to all the amenities. The apartment boasts of a stunning sea view that can be enjoyed from either a private garden or terrace, depending on which apartment you choose. The first apartment is 47 square meters and features a spacious terrace. The second apartment boasts of a private garden and terrace with a total area of 43 square meters. Both apartments come with their own designated parking place. The complex is newly built and located in a peaceful and quiet area that offers you the pleasure of breathtaking views and harmony with nature. You can easily access the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to reach Porto Montenegro. The complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Furthermore, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options. In summary, this 1-bedroom apartment in the elegant residential complex is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Whether you choose the apartment with a private garden or terrace, you will enjoy the tranquility and beauty of the Montenegrin coast. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment for sale is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 76,65 square meters, this apartment is spacious and comfortable. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.  This complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer. If you’re looking for more space, we also have a 3-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€320,000
This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price! Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year). Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with a sea view
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with a sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€365,000
The one-bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in and start living your dream life on the Montenegrin coast. Total area is 67 square meters. It comes fully furnished. The stylish decor and comfortable furnishings make it easy to settle in and feel at home right away. One of the standout features of this apartment is the balcony, which offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. There is a guest bathroom. Located on the second floor, this apartment is easily accessible and offers a nice sea view.  Donja Lastva is a highly sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace. The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility. Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments. For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€229,250
Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished studio apartment with a terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests. The Studio apartments are available on the 6th and 7th floors, and they range in size from 35 to 43 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace. The condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€292,600
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a new residential complex. It is  situated in the quiet location of Donja Lastva, which is considered the pearl of the Montenegrin coast. This exclusive property boasts two spacious terraces with stunning sea views that cover a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment in the complex has its own designated parking place, ensuring that you have a safe and secure place to park your vehicle. The elegant residential complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The complex is situated in a quiet location that offers breathtaking views and unity with nature. You can easily reach the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to get to Porto Montenegro. The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Additionally, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options. The apartment features two bedrooms, making it an ideal option for families or individuals looking for additional space. The house and apartment are finished with high-quality materials, ensuring that every aspect of the apartment meets the highest standards of luxury and sophistication. In summary, this 2-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€250,000
The luxurious 2-bedroom apartment with a 19 sqm terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. This stunning apartment is located on the top floor of the building and has an exclusive elevator entrance that leads directly into the unit. Boasting a living surface area of 62 sqm, this apartment has a spacious living area that combines a modern kitchen and dining area. The two bedrooms are divided by a bathroom that will have floor heating installed. The building is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in the second half of 2023. The finished apartment will feature fully furnished walls and floors, electricity, water, and sewage connection, as well as an A/C unit in each room, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest level of comfort. Additionally, a parking spot is included, providing convenience and safety for vehicle owners. For those looking for a fully equipped home, it is possible to add a kitchen, furniture, and small appliances pack to the offer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home! Contact us today to learn more.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€277,500
Welcome to the prestigious club house located in the beautiful suburb of Budva. The complex offers luxurious 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 71 to 75 square meters. Each apartment is designed to provide the utmost comfort and elegance, with panoramic windows that offer stunning views of the Budva Riviera and the sea. The apartments are available on the second, third, and fourth floors, each with two terraces, two bathrooms, and an incredible sea view. The complex is currently under construction, with completion expected in June 2023, using premium European-made finishing materials. The complex also features its own pool and sauna, which add to the overall comfort and coziness of life here. With prices ranging from 277,500 to 319,500 EUR, this is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, invest or relax. The club house provides the perfect balance between city life and a beach resort experience. Enjoy easy access to Budva’s city infrastructure while indulging in the tranquility of a beachside location. You’ll be treated to an unforgettable sunset and picturesque views of the Budva Riviera from every apartment in the complex. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of paradise. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself what our exclusive complex has to offer.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€182,400
Welcome to the new complex in Budva – A1 Quartier! We are excited to present you with an amazing opportunity to purchase a 2-bedroom apartment in the upcoming building. Currently, in the construction process, this apartment is the perfect option for those looking to save money without sacrificing quality. The building itself consists of 5 floors and is situated in a quiet area, making it the perfect spot to unwind and recharge. Despite the serene surroundings, it is also conveniently located near the city center, shops, old town, sea, and other necessary infrastructure. The 2-bedroom apartments are located on the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors with total area from 67 to 77 square meters. Each of apartment has a terrace that provides a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space. The apartment has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace. The living room is spacious and bright. There is also an option to purchase a parking place under the building for 17 000 euro. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this incredible new complex in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself why A1 Quartier is the perfect place to call home.
Apartment building Modern 1-bedroom apartment with Mountain view
Apartment building Modern 1-bedroom apartment with Mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
from
€221,400
Discover your dream living space in the heart of Budva with this stunning 1-bedroom apartment for sale. Located in Budva, Mainski put, this newly constructed unit offers a spacious layout spanning 82 square meters. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor of a 6-story building. The apartment features a contemporary design and comes complete with a generous terrace, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or watching the sunset. With 800 meters to the sea and 500 meters to the city center, you’ll relish the convenience of this prime location. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable bedroom, a modern bathroom, and an open living area that seamlessly blends the kitchen, dining, and lounge spaces. The apartment is in pristine condition, ready to welcome you with its fresh, new-build charm. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your own. Flexible payment plans are available. Immerse yourself in the Budva lifestyle — contact us today to schedule a viewing of this exceptional property.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the coastline
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the coastline
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€293,000
The 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and picturesque Donja Lastva area of Montenegro’s coast. There are two apartments of this type, which are the part of a new and elegant residential complex that offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty. Both apartments are situated on the ground floor of the four-story building and feature high-quality finishes and modern amenities.  The first apartment has a separate entrance, two terraces, and a total area of 80 square meters.  The second apartment has a green terrace with sea views and a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment comes with its own parking space for added convenience. The new residential complex has been built using the best materials and finished to European standards, with a focus on refined taste and attention to detail. The complex offers easy access to the beach and is just a 3-minute walk from the promenade. Despite its tranquil location, the area is just a 10-minute drive from Porto Montenegro, a vibrant center of business and cultural life. Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and luxury of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€216,100
We present to you a stunning 3-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a range of apartments on 1, 2, 5, and 6 floors, ensuring that there is an option to suit every preference. This 3-bedroom apartment boasts a total area of 78,6 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated near the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities that the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 216.100 to 231.200 euros. In conclusion, this 3-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€255,000
The one-bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in and start living your dream life on the Montenegrin coast. Total area is 49,5 square meters. It comes fully furnished. The stylish decor and comfortable furnishings make it easy to settle in and feel at home right away. One of the standout features of this apartment is the balcony, which offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. Located on the first floor, this apartment is easily accessible and offers a convenient lifestyle.  Donja Lastva is a highly sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Residential complex Bechichi
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€172,147
Completion date: 2023
Bechichi residential apartment complex. The complex will be located on a hillside of the Budvan Riviera. In Bechichi, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
luxury apartments
Residence My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life
Residence My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life
Kavac, Montenegro
from
€173,250
Area 10–10 000 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
PROJECTS BRIEF The beautiful piece of land for our new project is located in Kavač, very near our 1st luxury residence Tivat Heights. The land is almost 10.000 meters square and will accommodate 20 Tiny Houses. A third of the land is an Olive Grove, whereas the other 2/3 is an ancient Pine Trees Forest offering 2 different ambiances.  We’ve chosen a very nice plot for the development, it’s only 5 kilometers from Tivat.  View project brochure My Tiny House is designed to high standards with good thermal insulation, double glazed large windows. It comes with a fully equipped bathroom with floor heating and all interior finishes (floor material, walls rendering, light fixtures), air conditioning/heating system, internet Two “My Tiny House” models Model 50 50m² Tiny House (1 or 2 bedrooms) 300m² land Fully urbanized and landscaped plot 1 or 2 bedrooms Tiny House 50m² Model 75 75m² Tiny House (2 or 3 bedrooms) 300m² land Fully urbanized and landscaped plot 2 or 3 bedrooms Tiny House 75m² CONNECTION LANDSCAPED GARDENS AND PARKING SPACE Kavač is a quiet residential area between Kotor & Tivat, overlooking the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO site. Less than 10min drive to all shops, facilities, marinas, restaurants, Tivat international airport. Close to Kotor old town (5km), Tivat and Porto Montenegro (6km), Kalardovo Blue Flag Beach (5km), Plavi Horizonti Adriatic Beach (11km), Budva (20km), Dubrovnik Airport (53km). 120m above sea level allowing magnificent sea and mountain views. Hiking trails starting right next to the land LOW-COST LIVING The cost of living2 in Montenegro (food and rent) is 65% lower than in London, 64% than Chicago, 62% than in Paris, 58% lower than in Toronto, 47% than in Vienna. The low taxation system is very advantageous for local companies, and there is equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors. HEALTHY LIVING FOR A BETTER HEALTH Good and organic food supply. Montenegro produces a lot of organic food locally thanks to its fertile land and favorable climate. There are hundreds of water springs throughout the country, where one can go and fill up bottles to enjoy the benefit of pure water. Great air quality, no air pollution
Apart - hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Apart - hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
All Montis Mountain Resort residents have at their disposal the signature five-star Splendid brand services, including 24-hour room service, catering, concierge, courier, doctor on call, dry cleaning, ironing, laundry and valet, shoeshine, mail, messages, valet parking, car rental, airport transfer, limousine hire, excursions, and guided tours.
Apart - hotel Park Rezidnes
Apart - hotel Park Rezidnes
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Area 33–74 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2023
PARK RESIDENCE PARK Residence is a new elite multifunctional complex. Suitable for life, for relaxation, for investment. The complex consists of 3 blocks: Block A- consists of various types of residential apartments. Block B - from the 1st to the 5th floor is equipped with a 4-hotel complex with residential apartments - from the 6th to the 8th floor. Block C – includes condo apartments and sits from the 1st to the 4th floor. Block A – III quarter of 2023. Delivery of blocks B and C - March 2025. Location: The luxurious complex is located in the most beautiful and convenient part of Montenegro –. Bar To the sea - 450 m Podgorik Airport -50 min. To Budva-30 min. To Kotor-40 min. To Tivat-50 min. INFRASTRUCT: pool on site relaxation area with rooftop pools boutique spa Turkish bath fitness center restaurants shopping centers underground parking management company, etc. PROJECT FEEDS: Modern lobby with ceiling height 4.2 m High quality high-speed elevators with intercom Backup generator system Reliable thermal insulation High Fire Resistance Materials Energy Efficiency Wall soundproofing Video Intercom Landscaping Garden and Terrace Central satellite television system PARK Residence offers luxury apartments – studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 with high-quality finishes. The apartments are fully equipped and furnished. All apartments are spacious, overlooking the ocean or quiet mountains. Area and cost of apartments: Block - 35.9-74.2 m2 / from 86 160 – 200 340 euros B block – 24.75-71.5 m2 / from 56 925 – 164 450 euros With block – 38.5 – 77.0 m2 / from 88 550-180 950 euros Payment Plan: Payment -100% PV -50%, by installments - 50% ( Block-A, B, C ) PV -30%, by installments - 30% ( Block – V, C ) It is possible to rent apartments in management. PARK Residence is becoming the exclusive place of life in Bar, Montenegro. A reliable developer with many years of experience who has implemented many successful projects in a construction magazine. Favorable investment in PARC Residence in Montenegro! Great demand area. You buy not only an apartment in a chic area, but also the opportunity to receive passive rental income!
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2019
Agency: eNovogradnja
A new residential complex located in a small but very cozy resort area of Przhno, surrounded by picturesque mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The place for construction was not chosen by chance - Montenegro’s attractions such as the hallmark of the elite island-hotel Sveti Stefan and the former royal residence Milocher are located near. The resort of Przhno, located in a bay with a sandy beach and preserving the atmosphere of a former fishing village with authentic houses - current restaurants and taverns along the promenade zone, is a cozy place for an unforgettable vacation and secluded stay. The complex has a good location. In addition to the proximity of famous historical attractions - the airport of Tivat is located 25 km from the complex, the large city of Budva with a developed infrastructure of 6 km, and the road to the beach is only 7 minutes walk. A new access road has been laid to the complex, overlooking the highway - the Jadran path and connecting the resort with neighboring cities. The improvement of the territory, designed in a single landscape design, includes: paths paved with natural stone; installation of decorative lighting around the perimeter; equipped playground; lawns and hedges between houses; natural landscaping and planting of young trees and shrubs; round-the-clock video surveillance system. The complex consists of two buildings, each of which has its own underground parking and apartments facing the sea.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€188,110
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€121,979
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,872
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Igalo, Montenegro
from
€94,072
Agency: eNovogradnja
< p > Live Apartment Complex „ River Side ”in Igalo. The complex is in the internal finishing work stage. Launch is scheduled for 2022 < p > Apartment variants for sale: < ul > < li > One-room apartments with an area of 39 – 93 m2 from 87,500 euros. < li > Two-bedroom apartment with an area of 67 - 116 m2, for a price of 148,450 euros.
Residential complex Бельмондо
Residential complex Бельмондо
Becici, Montenegro
from
€169,000
Area 36–55 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Новый жилой комплекс премиум-класса с собственным пляжем «Bellemond Residence Montenegro» в Бечичи. ЖК расположен в Бечичи, рядом с променадом, пляжами и ресторанами, парком и православным храмом. Школа, детский сад, почта, аптеки и супермаркеты находятся в пешей доступности. Прямой вид на море, шум прибоя, премиальное качество мебели и отделочных материалов, фитнес-центр и СПА, широкий частный пляж, отмеченный знаком качества «голубой флаг» – все это создает атмосферу роскоши и комфорта. Управляющая компания возьмет на себя все заботы и обеспечит: консьерж-сервис 24/7 управление недвижимостью, резерв 24/7 мест на частном пляже для владельцев апартаментов, шаттл сервис. Охрану и видеонаблюдение Уход за зелеными насаждениями, СПА и фитнес-центром  Отличный вариант для инвестиций с доходностью до 8% годовых в евро. Возможен индивидуальный план платежей с авансом 15% и рассрочкой до 8 лет. Все виды оплаты, включая электронные платежи, рубли РФ и РБ, а также дистанционное оформление сделки. Срок окончания строительства: Май 2023 года. Цена включает в себя как дизайнерский ремонт с полным набором мебели по концепту “ключ в руки”, так и: - системы “умный дом”, вентиляции и кондиционирования. -  энергосберегающее остекление и инженерные системы. - натуральное дерево лучших пород и индивидуально отобранный мрамор большого формата, - муранское стекло и объекты искусства. Апартаменты полностью обустроены мебелью от известных производителей, работающих с такими брендами как Aman, Armani и Kempinski,оборудованы бытовой техникой (индукционная плита, вытяжка, холодильник, духовой шкаф нового поколения), сантехникой Villeroy & Boch, Dornbracht, Laufen-Kartell. До финальной фазы строительства возможность изменения планировочных решений внутри квартиры. Квартира разной площади, стоимость от 169 000 евро, действует рассрочка на оплату.  
Apart - hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart - hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
€198,000
Area 44–189 m²
19 properties 19
Developer: MS Invest
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magnificent sea views: either towards the authentic Old Town of Budva, or Becici Beach and the picturesque island of St. Stephen, which is the hallmark of the country. Under the building there is a tunnel leading to the Budva embankment - the main place for hiking along the sea. The car-place in the underground garage is 50,000 euros https://youtu.be/4njb1m4V8cg 
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Budva, Montenegro
from
€177,258
Completion date: 2023
New elite multifunctional complex. For life and relaxation. For investment. The luxurious complex is located in the most beautiful and convenient part of Montenegro, Bar. To the sea - 450 m. Podgorik Airport -50 min. To the Buddha -30 min. 
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,540
Completion date: 2023
Residential quarter Kaskad
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
Area 55 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€200,475
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Emerald
Residential complex Emerald
Bar, Montenegro
from
€72,000
Area 57–140 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
New concept of the Residential Complex: green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha ● SPA ● reception in every house ● indoor warm pool ● your garage for cars ● restaurant and service ( on ground floor of buildings ). Remedy from administrative city center: 8 minutes on foot. To the sea - 900 meters. Complex infrastructure heated water pool SPA center with hammam and sauna indoor parking for your car on the ground floor of the house on the minus ground floor there is a pantry area for your suitcases, bicycles and seasonal things — is a full-fledged territory oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round, trees and flowers, green wall of cypress along the perimeter of the home area mini golf course children's playgrounds dog walking area fenced for amenities of people and pets The complex includes apartments various layouts: ● studios ● 1 + 1 ● 2 + 1 Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2 Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!  
Residential complex Belvedere
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Area 48–235 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2012
Agency: eNovogradnja
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи. На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров. К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения: квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом) пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
Apart - hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart - hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
€2,50M
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,540
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€105,560
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Aura Budva
Apartment building Aura Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€168,350
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
New AURA apartment building A new historical project in an excellent place New house in an excellent location, only 450 meters from the sea. The house has only 5 floors, there are no more than 3 apartments on each floor. Studio apartments, one or three bedroom apartments are sold between 30 m2 and 91 m2 and cost between 56536 and 159075 euros. The apartments have weather equipment. In front of the complex there are parking spaces for the residents of the house. All the necessary infrastructure is located near the house. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,800
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex 87a Becici
Residential complex 87a Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€108,990
Completion date: 2023
Agency: eNovogradnja
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Topla, Montenegro
from
€76,830
ADRIA MONTENEGRO is a modern low-rise Mediterranean-style town built on the Adriatic coast in the city's forest park area. Herceg Novi. The complex is located in a separate protected area. A mountain river flows along the border; crossing through it can be found in a forest that is not subject to development. The city infrastructure, the sea and the promenade are within walking distance. Three large adult pools and a children's pool are decorated by the complex. They pour clean water from the mountain river. Around the pools there are areas and gazebos to relax, a barbecue area and a playground. The total area of the complex is 4,500 square meters. There are 9 houses in the complex, while there is not a single repetitive design. Each apartment (except studios) has a free parking space. All apartments in the complex have panoramic sea views. Apartment separation is included in its price. It is made of high quality ceramic and parquet, includes tile floor heating, double glazed windows with polished oak elements and energy-saving glass cladding, as well as equipment for bathrooms and lacquo; turnkey and raquo. All communications are displayed at the kitchen installation locations (the kitchen itself is not included in the price). In buildings where the decoration is not yet complete, it is possible to coordinate it with the client. The daily life of the complex is maintained and provided by the management company. Its tasks include maintaining security, preserving the property of the complex and its inhabitants, maintaining the proper functioning of all technical systems, cleaning the territory, providing information and consulting services, and assisting in the layout of the apartments. The Management Company also provides additional paid services. Our apartments are in demand of both personal residence and subsequent delivery: they have «excellent and raquo; and excellent reputation and comments on the main generating sites (reserve, airbnb). Often our clients live in the complex during the low season, and in the summer season they receive rental earnings, which can reach 4 to 7% per year. Remember that you are not only buying square meters, but you are choosing a place and a lifestyle! Square meters are a useful application for this choice.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€200,475
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
from
€275,000
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
€78,400
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: MD Realty
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€212,335
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Emerald
Residential complex Emerald
Bar, Montenegro
from
€72,000
Area 36–205 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
LCD Emerald New concept of the Residential Complex: green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha ● SPA ● reception in every house. ● indoor warm pool ● your garage for cars ● restaurant and service ( on the first floor of the building ). Remedy from administrative city center: 8 minutes on foot. To the sea - 900 meters.   Complex infrastructure heated water pool SPA center with hammam and sauna hidden parking for your car on the ground floor of the house on the ground floor there is a pantry area for your suitcases, bicycles and seasonal items — is a full-fledged oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round, trees and flowers, a green wall of cypress trees around the perimeter of the home area mini golf course children's playgrounds dog walking area fenced for amenities of people and pets   The complex of apartments of various layouts: studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments are cleaned.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Seavista Krasici
Apartment building Seavista Krasici
Krasici, Montenegro
from
€148,050
Area 63–90 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Characteristics Auto design Each apartment has an author's interior design with a set of several lighting scenarios.  High-quality finish The finished uses the highest quality Italian ceramic tiles, climate systems and ventilation, and warm floors are installed. Comfort and ergonomics Thermal insulation solutions are used in the construction of the building, which creates comfort and energy efficiency. Double-glazed windows of the Sshuso brand profile are installed. Each apartment has a storage space in a closed garage.
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€102,102
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Park Rezidens
Apart - hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Area 33–70 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Блок C – включает квартиры - кондо - расположенные с 1 по 4 этаж. Блок A – сентябрь 2023 года. Крайний срок B и C - март 2025 года. Местоположение: Роскошный комплекс расположен в самой красивой и удобной части Черногории –. Бар До моря - 450 м Аэропорт Подгорик -50 мин. До Будвы - 30 мин. До Котора - 40 мин. До Тивата - 50 мин. ИНФРАСТРУКТУРА: Бассейн открыт на территории комплекса, Бассейны на крыше , бутик-спа, турецкая баня , фитнес-центр, рестораны ,торговые центры, зоны отдыха , подземная парковка ( Блок А - на 60 мест), управляющая компания и т.д. МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПРОЕКТА: Современный вестибюль с высотой потолков 4,2 м, Высококачественные скоростные лифты с домофоном, система резервного генератора , Надежная теплоизоляция, Огнестойкие материалы, Энергоэффективность , Звукоизоляция стен, Видеодомофон , Ландшафтный дизайн, Сад и терраса, Центральная система спутникового телевидения , PARK Residence предлагает роскошные апартаменты различной планировки: Студия с 1 спальней, с 2 спальнями , все квартиры сдаются с высококачественной отделкой. Апартаменты полностью оборудованы и меблированы. С шикарным видом - на море или на тихие горы. Площадь и стоимость апартаментов: Блок A - 35,9-74,2 м2 / от 86 160 – 200 340 евро Блок B – 24,75-71,5 м2 / от 56 925 – 164 450 евро С блоком – 38,5 – 77,0 м2 / от 88 550 - 180 950 евро План оплаты: 1 ) 100% оплата 2 ) PV -50%, 50% - в рассрочку (Блок -A, B, C) 3 ) PV -30%, 70% – в рассрочку (Блок - V, C) Возможно арендовать квартиры в управлении. PARK Residence станет эксклюзивным центром жизни в Баре, Черногория. Надежный застройщик с многолетним опытом, реализующий множество успешных проектов в строительном секторе. PARK Residence - отличное предложение для инвестиций, идеально подходящее для сдачи в аренду! Вы покупаете не просто хорошую квартиру в шикарном районе, но и возможность получать пассивный доход от аренды!
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
€56,650
Area 57–140 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2022
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern. People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of the apartment outside its walls, realizing the concept of “harmonious living with nature near the city center”. Just imagine: your residential complex has a green lawn with a rose garden. Being in harmony with nature can lead you to a more harmonious relationship with yourself and with your environment.
Residential complex MonteDreams
Residential complex MonteDreams
Becici, Montenegro
from
€201,000
Area 80–265 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2020
Agency: eNovogradnja
The developer provides all customers with guaranteed rental income in conjunction with MonteDreams. New residential complex Monte Dreams from a European developer who has already implemented two successful projects in Becici. A developer with many years of experience in construction, a professional team, carefully selected materials, vigilant quality control make this project truly unique. The complex offers apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, all with high-quality finishes and panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the residential complex of Montedrims will include: - two separate pools and a stone grotto - a bar near the pools - fitness room - Finnish sauna and hammam - rest room - children's playroom - reception - billiard room - regular transport to the beach of Bechichi (shuttle) - laundry - underground parking - private territory with video surveillance. In the immediate vicinity there is a magnificent sandy beach, stretching over a wide strip along the coast. Numerous shops, cafes and restaurants are open on the promenade. Bečichi Resort adjoins the tourist center of Montenegro, the city of Budva with its diverse entertainment, shops, restaurants and a rich nightlife. Make your dreams come true by becoming the owner of excellent apartments in fabulous Montenegro!
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Becici, Montenegro
from
€124,428
Area 40–183 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Agency: eNovogradnja
SkyLine Resort is a luxurious residential complex on the banks of the Budva Riviera. Skyline Resort is a residential complex on the banks of the Budvan Riviera, its location allows you to enjoy the beauty of Montenegro. A two minute walk from the cleanest coast. Two kilometers is the famous Old Town in Budva - the tourist center of the country, where ancient architecture and modern entertainment are intertwined. Skyline Resort offers magnificent views of the mountains, the sea and the Sveti Stefan Peninsula, flickering in the night with the lights of houses and hotels. The Skyline Resort is a 142-floor apartment towering over the azure coast of the Adriatic.
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€212,212
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,800
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
€75,300
Agency: TRADEGORIA
New residential complex in Ultsin High quality construction A project for a comfortable stay High rental potential for rental Real estate objects of various layouts: from apartments with 1 bedroom to spacious apartments with 3 bedrooms Two cases Pool Promising location Parking Possibility of installment payment for the period until the end of construction. Distance to Velika Plaza Beach: 600 m. Prices from 1,500 euros per sq.m.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
€94,100
Area 42–112 m²
6 properties 6
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health. COMPLEX NEEDS All apartments have large terraces and offer a panoramic view of the sea. The complex consists of two buildings and has an underground car park. The total living space is 4,300 m2 and the area of the apartments ranges from 47 to 150 m ². The project provides for the possibility of connecting apartments at the request of the buyer. The apartments have a luxurious design that offers a separate bathroom in each room. High-quality materials were used to decorate all rooms, modern energy-saving technologies were used in window and facade constructions. Both buildings are equipped with elevators. Additionally in the SV complex. Luka is available: 24 hour security of the closed area; Satellite television that broadcasts Russian channels; fresh water pool, recreation area; Management company services; Gym with gym. The hotel has sports fields, a city for children, a zoo and private villas. The beaches have been completely restored and equipped with comfortable water outlets. If you want to immerse yourself in the coast, Veliki Pesaks is a clean sandy and pebble beach just an 8-minute walk away. He was awarded the EU flag of honor, which is issued according to high European standards because of its flawless cleanliness. CLOSE OF Building A houses 7 types of apartments: Study 45 m ²; Apartment with an area of 175 m ²; Apartment with an area of 132 m ²; Apartment with an area of 87.2 m ²; Apartment with an area of 81.6 m ²; 55.8 m ² apartment; Apartment with an area of 54.3 m ². Building B comprises 5 types of apartments: Apartment with an area of 145.1 m ²; 92 m ² apartment; 91.1 m ² Apartment Apartment 53.1 m ²; 52 m ² Apartment 58.3 m ² Apartment with adjacent area. On the ground floor there are: Level 1 garage; Garage Level 2. The apartments are sold with decorative decorations and are fully equipped with bathrooms. The bedroom floor is made of solid wood. Walnuts, kitchens and living rooms are tiled. The rooms are air-conditioned and equipped with heating that guarantees a comfortable stay in the apartments in every season. There are special non-slip and granite-colored plates in the lobby and on the stairs. The cost of one square meter in the SV complex. Luka costs 2200 – 2700 euros. Garages cost between 5,000 and 26,000 euros. They are paid separately. The method of payment is the choice of the buyer. It is possible to develop a calendar for the reimbursement of individual payments.
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€178,000
Completion date: 2022
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .     Building is finished in luxurious style with good quality materials , stone ,inox ,aluminum ,glass and interior wood and ceramic .   Building amenities : -all apartments have parking place (included in price ) -all apartments with sea view  swimming pool  Barbecue area with all necessary equipment  Video surveillance 24/00 Smart home system  Maintenance service  Park and greenery area only for owners  Fenced area 
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€212,335
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Toplish Home
Apartment building Toplish Home
Budva, Montenegro
from
€62,917
Area 37 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Toplish Home complex New residential building in the city of Budva. Excellent location: proximity to all necessary infrastructure, both for permanent residence and for relaxation! Within walking distance are popular restaurants, the TQ Plaza shopping center, a school, shops, pharmacies, a beach with a promenade zone and a historic part of the city. The residential building is distinguished, not only by its excellent location regarding the infrastructure of the city, but also by the quality of construction with thoughtful layouts and the design of all apartments. Most of the apartments are facing the southeast stronghold overlooking the sea and the city.

New real estate in Montenegro: what is it important for foreign buyers to know?

The purchase of housing in Montenegro attracts many foreigners. The main arguments in favor of moving here for permanent residence are often a favorable climate, inexpensive living standards and a long holiday season. Montenegro is also famous for its good ecology, which is created by the mountains and clean sea air from the Adriatic coast.

What kind of housing can you buy in Montenegro?

The local real estate market offers facilities for every taste. The most promising and comfortable housing is considered to be new buildings in Montenegro, erected over the past 5 years. In most cases, these are multi-apartment residential complexes, reminiscent of the best European hotels in terms of service provision. They have swimming pools, spas, fitness facilities and other infrastructure facilities.

New buildings offer apartments in Montenegro that can be sold both in both rough /pre-finished finishes and fully ready for occupancy. This point should be clarified with the developers if the property is purchased during the construction phase. To buy the most liquid property, for example, on the Realting.com platform, you can pay attention to new buildings in Montenegro near the first line. Due to their proximity to the sea and picturesque views from the window, they are most in demand among tenants and buyers.

The best cities to buy housing in new buildings in Montenegro

If the apartment is purchased for rent, you can choose Kotor, Becici or Krasici. These are the best Montenegrin resorts with a high level of service. Homes bought here will bring you stable financial income during the bathing season.

Podgorica and Tivat are better suited for permanent residence. These cities are well developed in terms of infrastructure and offer many employment opportunities. Here you can buy a new apartment in the center or a cozy private house on the outskirts.

Pros of buying apartments in new buildings in Montenegro and other types of real estate
Investing in local housing offers a number of profitable prospects:

  • holidays in the best resorts of the Adriatic;
  • receiving a residence permit for the purchase of housing for any amount;
  • unlimited entry into 117 States with a Montenegrin residence permit;
  • living in a country with a mild climate: in summer, the temperature stays within 20-30 degrees of heat; in winter, it does not drop below 5.

Advantages include low taxes on home ownership. The rate per year varies from 0.1 to 1% of the value of the property, taking into account its condition and location. Utility payments are also low: no more than 130 euros per month for properties with an area of 80-90 square meters.

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Montenegro

What is the average price per square meter in new developments in Montenegro?

A square meter of new housing is most expensive in the popular resorts of Kotor and Becic. Here, its average price - 3,000 euros. In other cities, the rates range from 700 to 2000 euros. The cost of properties depends on their location. The closer they are to the beach areas, the more expensive it is valued.

What benefits can be expected after the purchase of an apartment in residential complex in Montenegro?

New housing is characterized by a number of amenities: the original layout, high-quality finishing, spacious living space. By purchasing a property for any amount, the owners receive Montenegrin residence permit, which allows you to legally stay in the country.

In what cities is real estate in Montenegro in greatest demand?

For holiday choose Kotor and Herceg Novi. Here, apartments and villas are sold well. For a permanent residence more people move in the capital of the country - Podgorica.

What documents are needed to buy an apartment in a new building in Montenegro?

Foreign buyers need only a passport. If the apartment in a residential complex in Montenegro is acquired by a legal entity, you will need to provide statutory documentation.
Realting.com
Go