New real estate in Montenegro: what is it important for foreign buyers to know?
The purchase of housing in Montenegro attracts many foreigners. The main arguments in favor of moving here for permanent residence are often a favorable climate, inexpensive living standards and a long holiday season. Montenegro is also famous for its good ecology, which is created by the mountains and clean sea air from the Adriatic coast.
What kind of housing can you buy in Montenegro?
The local real estate market offers facilities for every taste. The most promising and comfortable housing is considered to be new buildings in Montenegro, erected over the past 5 years. In most cases, these are multi-apartment residential complexes, reminiscent of the best European hotels in terms of service provision. They have swimming pools, spas, fitness facilities and other infrastructure facilities.
New buildings offer apartments in Montenegro that can be sold both in both rough /pre-finished finishes and fully ready for occupancy. This point should be clarified with the developers if the property is purchased during the construction phase. To buy the most liquid property, for example, on the Realting.com platform, you can pay attention to new buildings in Montenegro near the first line. Due to their proximity to the sea and picturesque views from the window, they are most in demand among tenants and buyers.
The best cities to buy housing in new buildings in Montenegro
If the apartment is purchased for rent, you can choose Kotor, Becici or Krasici. These are the best Montenegrin resorts with a high level of service. Homes bought here will bring you stable financial income during the bathing season.
Podgorica and Tivat are better suited for permanent residence. These cities are well developed in terms of infrastructure and offer many employment opportunities. Here you can buy a new apartment in the center or a cozy private house on the outskirts.
Pros of buying apartments in new buildings in Montenegro and other types of real estate
Investing in local housing offers a number of profitable prospects:
- holidays in the best resorts of the Adriatic;
- receiving a residence permit for the purchase of housing for any amount;
- unlimited entry into 117 States with a Montenegrin residence permit;
- living in a country with a mild climate: in summer, the temperature stays within 20-30 degrees of heat; in winter, it does not drop below 5.
Advantages include low taxes on home ownership. The rate per year varies from 0.1 to 1% of the value of the property, taking into account its condition and location. Utility payments are also low: no more than 130 euros per month for properties with an area of 80-90 square meters.