Residential complex

For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price
2 bedrooms 1 bathroom
Price per sq. m. 2500 m
The house is at the stage of completion in 2024
When buying, you do…
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magn…
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…