Apartment in a new building Exclusive complex

This residential complex promises its residents a quiet life in the city center with specially decorated green areas. Located in Bar, the pearl of the Adriatic, with endless green areas and mountain views right next to it, as well as a long beach 13 km away, just 900 m away, and offers the privilege of living in Europe with its aesthetics and outstanding architecture. Consisting of 322 independent units, it combines the greenery and sea of Montenegro with a modern and urban lifestyle. This project, which includes green areas on the floors of the building, offers its residents a unique service with an outdoor pool and spacious areas designed for SPA services, as well as social and cultural areas. Large windows, green terraces and balconies offer the opportunity to enjoy the expanse at every moment of life, and the unique sea view from Bar, which has a history of thousands of years, makes memories eternal. The residential complex, created with sophisticated tastes in the city center, can experience privileges such as exquisite taste in a boutique restaurant and an outdoor exhibition. The courtyard of the closed type "without cars", where there will be a walking area, benches and landscaping. The apartments have sea and mountain views. The use of expensive and high-quality materials in construction and decoration. Split systems, boilers. Plumbing from premium manufacturers. The widest selection of spacious and comfortable apartments.

It combines original architecture with urban culture.

The area varies from 27 square meters to 152 square meters.

A boutique hotel, shopping areas, cafes and eateries on the grounds will also create a new meeting place in the city.

Offers a comfortable life with views of the sea, landscape and mountains.



Location:

In the center of Bar, a unique city of Montenegro;

900 meters to the beach;

All necessary infrastructure in ball accessibility;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 1 hour 10 minutes by car;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica - 50 minutes by car.

