  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Apartment in a new building Exclusive complex

Apartment in a new building Exclusive complex

Bar, Montenegro
from
$86,433
from
$3,059/m²
;
21
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26568
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538805
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

This residential complex promises its residents a quiet life in the city center with specially decorated green areas. Located in Bar, the pearl of the Adriatic, with endless green areas and mountain views right next to it, as well as a long beach 13 km away, just 900 m away, and offers the privilege of living in Europe with its aesthetics and outstanding architecture. Consisting of 322 independent units, it combines the greenery and sea of Montenegro with a modern and urban lifestyle. This project, which includes green areas on the floors of the building, offers its residents a unique service with an outdoor pool and spacious areas designed for SPA services, as well as social and cultural areas. Large windows, green terraces and balconies offer the opportunity to enjoy the expanse at every moment of life, and the unique sea view from Bar, which has a history of thousands of years, makes memories eternal. The residential complex, created with sophisticated tastes in the city center, can experience privileges such as exquisite taste in a boutique restaurant and an outdoor exhibition. The courtyard of the closed type "without cars", where there will be a walking area, benches and landscaping. The apartments have sea and mountain views. The use of expensive and high-quality materials in construction and decoration. Split systems, boilers. Plumbing from premium manufacturers. The widest selection of spacious and comfortable apartments.

  • It combines original architecture with urban culture.
  • The area varies from 27 square meters to 152 square meters.
  • A boutique hotel, shopping areas, cafes and eateries on the grounds will also create a new meeting place in the city.
  • Offers a comfortable life with views of the sea, landscape and mountains.


Location:

  • In the center of Bar, a unique city of Montenegro;
  • 900 meters to the beach;
  • All necessary infrastructure in ball accessibility;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 1 hour 10 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica - 50 minutes by car.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!
We're in touch with our customers!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 28.0 – 50.3
Price per m², USD 2,750 – 3,087
Apartment price, USD 86,136 – 137,708
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 65.8 – 73.0
Price per m², USD 2,674 – 2,941
Apartment price, USD 175,229 – 213,978
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 119.0
Price per m², USD 4,372 – 4,810
Apartment price, USD 518,551 – 570,406

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Muo, Montenegro
from
$236,828
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$729,047
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$523,126
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Exclusive complex
Bar, Montenegro
from
$86,433
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Risan, Montenegro
from
$468,402
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 53–288 m²
3 real estate properties 3
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group. You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exclus…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications