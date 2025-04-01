  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Đenovići
  Villa Panoramic Sea View in Boka Bay

Villa Panoramic Sea View in Boka Bay

Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$527,312
;
8
ID: 26570
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 25906
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  Village
    Đenovići

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Finished
    2

Exterior details

  Parking

  Swimming pool

  Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Designer villas surrounded by greenery, just 1.5 km from Portonovi and One&Only in Đenovići.
A perfect blend of privacy, breathtaking views, and architecture immersed in nature.

- Villa size: 160–190m²
- 2–3 bedrooms
- Panoramic views of the sea, bay and mountains
- Landscaped terraces, private garden, swimming pool
- Rooftop terraces with Adriatic views
- Bright layouts and premium interior finish
- Private garage, full residential comfort.

Ideal for living or investment.

18 km to Tivat | 35 km to Dubrovnik.

Villa
Area, m² 160.5
Price per m², USD 3,285
Apartment price, USD 527,312

Location on the map

Đenovići, Montenegro

